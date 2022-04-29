Halifax club to host national initiative to develop next generation of squash stars

Queens is among the participating clubs and venues that will deliver the six-week programme from June, introducing children aged 5 to 11-years-old to the fun game of squash.

Children will be taught the fundamental skills to play squash, and develop hand-eye coordination, racket work, movement and match play through action-packed fun games and drills delivered by specially trained leaders.

Jo Rowbottom, Head of Partnerships and Communities at England Squash said: “Squash Stars is all about being active, having fun and making friends in a safe and inclusive setting.

Squash Stars will introduce children aged 5 to 11-years-old to the fun game of squash. Picture: Stuart Key

“It’s a particularly exciting year for the sport and we’re thrilled to launch Squash Stars ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and inspire a new generation of players.

“This initiative supports our long-term efforts to grow the game and will build on the fantastic work clubs do already in engaging their local communities.”