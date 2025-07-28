Halifax gymnast Whitehouse makes history at World University Games

Halifax gymnastics star Luke Whitehouse has made history by becoming the first British male gymnast to win a medal at the FISU World University Games.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three time European champion and Olympic gymnast won floor gold, in Rhine-Ruhr, to rewrite the record books and follow the only other British gymnasts to win medals at the Games, Beth Tweddle and Kelly Simm.

The 23-year-old is a student of Leeds Beckett University, where he is in his final year studying a BSc in Sport Exercise Therapy, and he travelled to Germany to represent the British University College Sport (BUCS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World University Games is the biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics with 9,200 athletes from 104 counties taking part in 18 sports.

Luke Whitehouse won a historic gold at the World University Games. Pic: @jhodgettsmedia

Up first was the qualification and team final, with Whitehouse competing on pommel, rings, parallel bars and floor.

Having sustained a fracture in his ankle joint a week before the European Championships, Whitehouse withdrew from competing in the all around, which would have included vault and horizontal bar.

A great performance across the board saw the team place ninth with the Halifax star qualifying top for the floor final scoring 14.566.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the final, Whitehouse was fourth up, following fellow British athlete Sam Mostowifi, and he put on a display of world class gymnastics in front of a packed German crowd.

The atmosphere was buzzing with lots of support from the British fans, athletes and the BUCS delegation, alongside some of the Commonwealth countries.

And Whitehouse rose to the occasion, repeating the highest difficultly routine in the competition, 6.1, drawing another huge score of 14.566.

There was competition from Olympic all around champion from Paris, Japan's Shinnosuke Oka, but Whitehouse finished ahead of Oka by 0.200 who scored 14.366, and Geonyoung Moon, from Korea, who claimed bronze with 13.933. Whitehouse was supported by Andy Butcher, one of his three coach at Leeds and his coach since he was seven-years old. His other coaches at Leeds Gymnastics Club, Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson have also helped him prepare for these championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehouse’s gold was the first of the championships for the Great Britain student athletes who went on to win four golds, eight silver and six bronze medals, placing them in 12th place, with Japan topping the table, followed by China and USA.

The next major completion is the World Gymnastics Championships, in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October and Whitehouse is aiming to earn selection.