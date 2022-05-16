Halifax gymnast Whitehouse named sportsman of the year at Leeds Beckett awards

Photo: Oingwei Chen

It is a huge accolade for Luke in his first year and given the sporting prowess of the university. The awards were held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Saturday, May 7.

Luke is a member of the senior Great Britain Men’s Artistic Gymnastics squad and was recognised for his success in becoming English Senior Floor champion as well as all round bronze medalist.

At the British Championship, Luke won bronze on Floor. At the World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Luke made his first world final and in doing so became the first British gymnast to complete a triple back somersault on Floor in competition. In March at the World Cup in Doha, Luke again made finals, this time on Vault.

Luke is studying for a Sports and Exercise Therapy degree alongside training with Leeds Gymnastics Club more than 30 hours per week.