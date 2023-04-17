News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
29 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral

Halifax gymnastics star Whitehouse crowned European floor champion in Turkey

Halifax’s Luke Whitehouse has won gold in the men’s floor final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

By Mark Berry
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST- 2 min read

Whitehouse, 20, made it a Great Britain major championships debut to remember with a phenomenal routine that defeated Olympic and European champion Artem Dolgopyat, of Israel.

The Halifax star opened his routine with his now trademark high-tariff ‘triple back’ in the most difficult routine of the day, which scored a massive 14.9 points to clinch the title. The BBC television commentators said it was the best floor routine they have ever seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitehouse is the first British gymnast to complete the triple back at the championships and becomes one of a select group of British gymnasts to win the title, including Max Whitlock, Kristian Thomas and Dominic Cunningham.

Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse won the European floor title in Turkey.Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse won the European floor title in Turkey.
Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse won the European floor title in Turkey.
Most Popular

The individual gold follows a team bronze, in which Whitehouse competed alongside Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch, Adam Tobin and Josh Nathan.

Whitehouse said: “Honestly, I just came here to enjoy myself and gain experience. Winning the team medal was enough then to make the floor final was incredible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That was probably the best routine of my life. I knew I had it in me and knew I could do it but to produce it on this stage. I’m over the moon.

"I saw my parents as I walked out then when I finished there was a fist pump to them, I’m sure they’ll be so proud.”

Whitehouse is now English, British and European floor champion and he will now turn his attentions to the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, in October, and ultimately, the Olympics in Paris next year.

He trains out of Leeds Gymnastics Club, coached by Andy Butcher, Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson, together with support and guidance of the national coach Baz Collie. He is studying at Leeds Beckett’s University.

Related topics:Great BritainIsraelMax Whitlock