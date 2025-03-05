Halifax Hockey Club starlets gain valuable experience from cup matches

Halifax Hockey Club’s U12s girls team picked up valuable experience from the Yorkshire round of the England Hockey National Cup, in Leeds, last weekend.

​The young team included four U10s players and four U11s, who went up against much more experienced opposition but showed great potential.

The youngsters worked hard in all five games and while they finished in sixth, Halifax gained valuable experience against some of the top teams in the county.

Goalkeeper Nellie Newton played well as did Leiyla Hoyland, who was strong in defence. Midfielders Ellie Nicholas and Kitty Berry made good tackles and excellent runs and Brooke Larkin improved with each game. Jessie Nettleship and Alice Birnie tested the opposition’s defences, Delilah Hall and Sophie Gutteridge got stuck in and nine-year-old Chloe Watson shone in midfield.

The U12 Boys also played in the Yorkshire round of the England Hockey Cup, and they claimed two wins and two draws to finish in ninth place, securing their place in the Plate competition, in Wakefield, later this month.

Jack Greenwood’s superb strike was a consolation in the defeat to a strong York side and Halifax also lose out to Sheffield. However, Halifax celebrated good wins over Rotherham and Thirsk, with Jack netting another three goals, Johnny Tillotson bagging two and Hugo Manning also scoring.

Halifax U16s delivered a dominant performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Harrogate U16s.

The first half ended goalless but Halifax made a great start to the second half when a ball from Jess Sanderson was pounced on by Evelyn Rooke and she found the net.

The same players combined for the second goal, with Sanderson setting-up Rooke once again.

Martha Mackrill and India Mallunson carved out a number of chances and Rooke went close but Halifax were unable to add to their tally.

The U10s team earned good results to finish fourth in their latest Yorkshire Division Two games.

A 1-1 draw with Barnsley was followed by defeats to Doncaster and Harrogate but Halifax then defeated Thirsk 3-1 and Bradford 2-0.

Leiyla Hoyland and Max Greenwood scored a brace each with Isaac Birch and George Bennett the other scorers.