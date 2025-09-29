Halifax juniors make excellent start to new season

Halifax Hockey Club’s junior teams made a big impression on the first weekend of the new season.

The U16s girls put in a dominant performance against Leeds Adel and won 11-0 as they started the new term in fine style.

Lucy Hampshire and Mia Tebb each scored five goals while Lyla Ashman also hit the target.

The U12s girls showed how much they have improved as they played their five opening games.

Halifax Hockey Club's U12s girls team.

Narrow 1-0 defeats in their first three games failed to dampen their spirits and wins against Wakefield and Huddersfield was a great way to finish the morning.

Nellie Newton was solid in the Halifax goal and both Brooke Larkin and Olivia Herd were strong at the heart of the defence. Hannah Sanderson and Hattie Issott improved as the games progressed. Sophie Gutteridge and Leiyla Hoyland scored a goal apiece with Chloe Watson influential in midfield.

The club’s U12s teams were playing their Division Three and Four games at Ben Rhydding.

The first team finished second after four outstanding games.

Josh Denton, playing his first tournament, settled in really well and earned his player of the day award with performances in both teams. Frankie Powell gets better with each game and had his best scoring day for the club.

Keeper Oliver Turner kept four clean sheets and George Bennett and Hugo Manning shuffled between both teams, working hard and scoring for both teams.

The second team started well with a good win, narrowly lost the second game but had less luck in the final two. Barnaby Clay and Leo Mazlomi played really well and central defenders and Jove Long never stopped running.

Goalkeeper Riley Clay did really well and Hugo, Max Greenwood, Henry Bennett and Jaxon Sparkes all contributed with goals.

Halifax’s development team, made up of U14s players and a few seniors, will play in the league this season and they faced Leeds Adel in their first match.

A hat-trick from Jack Greenwood and a goal from his younger brother Max helped the team to a 4-2 win in a fine performance. Toby Egan-Brook was solid in the heart of the defence with both Isaac Birch and Hollie Brennan also having a good game.

Harry Chandler and his older brother Noah worked hard to find space and Alex Eastwood made some excellent kicked saves. Sam Rawlinson, Luke Beeby, Frankie Powell and Lewis Beeby all gained valuable experience and Johnny Tillotson showed good skills in both defence and attack.