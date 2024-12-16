Halifax Ladies Park the Bus Against Broughton Park

Another game played under testing conditions, with strong winds and rain negating the ability to play open running rugby!

Halifax lost Coral Luck to a clash of heads with a team mate in the first two minutes! Strong Halifax carries saw them camped in the Broughton 22, but loose carries and forced passes, gave Broughton relief.

The game continued in the same vein with Fax maintaining possession, but unable to create the space to score.

Strong defence coupled with turnovers in crucial areas of the pitch saw Broughton holding on. 30 mins of pressure and Broughton not been out of their own half eventually showed.

A scrum outside the 22 saw a planned move and Rachel Colmyn-Doyle sprint in under the posts, conversion added by Nina Zebedee-Howard.

A dropped ball from the Kick off , followed by Fax trying to run the ball from their own 22 meant Fax played the half out under pressure themselves.

Strong defence, meant Fax eventually escaped, only to give away a penalty and retreat back into their own half.

A number of errors again saw Fax defending under their own posts, before a turnover at the ruck by Abigail Sharpe saw pressure relieving kick by Lucy Cochrane unfortunately didn’t find touch.

At this time Broughton was in the ascendancy, but like Fax they couldn’t capitalise on their opportunities.

Half time 7-0.The 2nd half started in the same vein, Broughton pilling on the pressure and Fax camped in their own 22, strong tackling and missed catches saw relief again for Fax.

Emma Davey showed strength and determination at the breakdown with turnovers and counter rucks consistently causing Broughton problems.

The strong running of the fax centres , making yards, but not able to string enough phases together to escape their own half, until Nina found herself with space to charge into the Broughton half.

Fax then lost Natty and made changes in the front row. Martha Garnett exhausted from her strong carries and set piece work. Izzy Athur either carrying strongly or making repeated tackles worked tirelessly.

Leah Mae Beckett again fought for every inch of ground. Broughton rolled on the suns with an effort to play the power game.

Fax continued to try and spread the ball wider, the conditions continued to thwart both sides!

A knock on by Halifax and a loss of concentration saw Broughton kick through into Fax’s 22. But a good chase and recovery saw Fax escape. Only for Broughton to again attack into the Fax 22.

Both teams were out on their feet and looking for an opportunity, Fax to relieve pressure and Broughton to score.

Tiredness was telling, a stolen ball at a breakdown by Amy Jones, saw Rachel Gallop into Broughtons half and bundled into touch, Emma Davey stealing the lineout, for Lucy to clear to touch and take the win.

Broughton must consider themselves not to have scored with so much possession, but Fax can take heart from such a strong defensive effort by one and all!