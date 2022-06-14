Halifax League starlet wins first national table tennis title

Halifax League table tennis player Abraham Sellado is celebrating winning his first national title at the tender age of 12 years-old.

By Mark Berry
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:11 pm

The youngster teamed-up with Devon’s Kacper Piwowar to win the U13s boys’ doubles title at the Mark Bates Ltd U11s and U13s National Championships.

The victory justified top seeding for the pair, who won a tight final 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 16-14, 12-10) against twins Hugo and Leo Nguyen, from Plymouth.

Sellado, who is from Bradford, said: “I think our play is quite similar, so we’re a good pairing. It feels amazing, it’s the first gold and hopefully in the future I can get a few more.”

Abraham Sellado. Picture: Michael Loveder

In the singles, Sellado was third seed and duly reached the semi-finals. However, he was defeated 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8) by second seed Leo Nguyen and had to settle for a bronze.

