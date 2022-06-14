Halifax League starlet wins first national table tennis title

The youngster teamed-up with Devon’s Kacper Piwowar to win the U13s boys’ doubles title at the Mark Bates Ltd U11s and U13s National Championships.

The victory justified top seeding for the pair, who won a tight final 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 16-14, 12-10) against twins Hugo and Leo Nguyen, from Plymouth.

Sellado, who is from Bradford, said: “I think our play is quite similar, so we’re a good pairing. It feels amazing, it’s the first gold and hopefully in the future I can get a few more.”

Abraham Sellado. Picture: Michael Loveder