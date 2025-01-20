Halifax RUFC 48 - 10 Barnsley RUFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Men’s 1st XV are like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the same person but different, Halifax can play in two completely contrasting ways, the bad and the excellent. There doesn’t seem to be an in-between. The display that Halifax put on for the sizable crowd at Ovenden Park on Saturday last was nothing short of excellent. Every man in the squad contributed to what must count as one of the best games they have played for a few years at least.

The first ten minutes gave a chance for the boys in blue to demonstrate what they are capable of, controlled attacking ruthless rugby against a Barnsley side who came with a point to prove following their 16-32 loss in October.

A fast start as is now the expected philosophy installed by Dwayne West, the ball being passed out along the backs to the hands of Aahren Scott who showed a clean pair of heels to his opposite number to score in the left corner. Calum Bacon dissected the uprights from an incredibly tight angle and the score was 7-0. Halifax were playing with heart and belief; it seems that they are unstoppable when they play like that.

So it continued, immediately from kick off, Halifax regained possession, this time it was the forwards turn to show what they were capable off. Glen Warne taking the ball into contact, followed up with Willy Woodhead in support, the ball was soon passed out to the backs, with Callum Bacon catching the ball on his knees, to feed back to Willie Woodhead who finished off a magnificent team try.

Again, Bacon had found his kicking boots and took the score to 14-0 in as many minutes.

If Barnsley had not realised they were in for a tough afternoon, it was here that they woke up and started taking the game to Halifax, repeated charges from the large back row made Halifax recognise the fact that the South Yorkshire team meant business and were not there to be steamrolled. Despite his size advantage Dion Groombridge found himself being ran against and knocked over, much to the delight of the Barnsley support and much to the dismay of the Halifax number eight..

Barnsley were soon on the score sheet with a penalty and the score became 14-3.

Halifax were on the attack again, with Glen Warne taking a breather, he was replaced by Birik who has proved himself time and time against a perfect front row substitute. A knock on by Barnsley presented the perfect opportunity Birik to secure the ball, as Groombridge looking to redeem himself as he picked from the back of the scrum, he passed the ball to Bacon who made a break in to the Barnsley twenty-two, passing the ball to Louis Key who dotted down to the right of the posts. With another successful conversion, the score was 21-3.

Halifax could not afford to take their foot off the gas, following repeated infringements for offside, Barnsley were soon on the attack, with the number 13 Adam Edwards breaking through the back line to score a try. The conversation was successful, and the score was 21-10.

The half time whistle was soon sounded as both teams were looking ragged following forty minutes of breakneck rugby.

Half Time: Halifax 21 - 10 Barnsley

The Halifax half time talk consisted of keeping to the game plan, do your job and the tries will come, as Mercer having excelled in the lineout was given a breather and replaced by Gerard Rollings and Chris Clough replacing Ben Bottomly on the wing.

The restart was soon upon them as Halifax once again faced the onslaught of the Barnsley backline, some of the defence by Halifax was immense, Sean Dyson at full back was hoovering up anything that Barnsley threw at him, but it was stand in captain Kyle Carter at scrum half who took the game to Barnsley. Following a knock on, it was scrum to Halifax, the ball was passed out and immediately allowed Carter to get in to position to receive the ball back, breaking through several tackles, taking two Barnsley players with him, he scored the try of the match to the right of the posts. The conversion was successful, and the score was 28-10.

From the kick off, Halifax were soon on the attack again, the Halifax scrum was becoming the dominant force as every time they packed down, the tiring Barnsley pack were playing in to Damon Biriks hands, as scrum penalty after scrum penalty was purely down to the brute force of the Halifax tight head prop.

Following one such penalty, the ball was shipped out in the backs, Chris Clough took it on himself to kick wide as Louis Key ran back inside his opposite number to score the fifth try for Halifax. Unfortunately for Barnsley they were soon replaced to 14 men as the referee saw an infringement during the scoring of the try and their number 14 William Morris was yellow carded for an attempted no arms tackle.

The first missed conversion of the game meant the score remained 33-10.

Immediately following the kick off, Halifax were on the attack again, straight from a stolen line out by Craig Sim, the ball was passed out to the right, with Riley Sunderland on the dummy run, meant Scott had a free run to the try line to take the score to 38-10. With another missed conversion by Bacon the score remained 38-10.

The first signs of frustration occurred shortly after the try, as Halifax were marched backwards following a series of quickly taken penalties, and having already spoken to the Halifax captain, Carter was shown a yellow card for dissent.

With the Barnsley side back to their full complement, and now having a one man advantage, it seemed to be having little effect, as immediately after the restart the ball was passed along the back line, Riley Sunderland realising he had run out of space somehow managed an overhead pass in to the arms of Aahren Scott to score his hattrick try. The score was building nicely as it reached 43-10.

Once again, Halifax wanted to finish with a flurry, the game was becoming messy as the tired legs of the Barnsley defence was resulting in scrum after scrum, finally as Halifax emptied their bench, Carter proving why he is the first name on the team sheet for Halifax every week, scored yet another outstanding solo try, breaking through several tackles to put the game to bed. The conversation was missed, and the final score was 48-10.

This was Halifax at their very best, their ruthless best. Playing like this they are unbeatable. Their discipline was always a concern but when they settle down and realise, they can play the game well, without conceding penalties they are undoubtedly champion material. They need to maintain this level of rugby for another eight games and promotion is theirs.

1. Robbie Spencer 2. ⁠Willy Woodhead (VC) 3. ⁠ Glen Warne 4. Craig Sim 5. ⁠Anthony Lawton

6. ⁠Joe Walsh 7. ⁠Elliott Mercer 8. ⁠Dion Groombridge 9. ⁠Kyle Carter (C) 10. ⁠Callum Bacon

11. ⁠Ben Bottomley 12. ⁠Louis Key (c) 13. ⁠Rilley Sunderland 14. ⁠Aahren Scott 15. ⁠Sean Dyson

16. ⁠Damen Birik 17. Luke Dyson 18. Gerard Rollings 19. Stanley Steel 20. ⁠Christopher Clough

Halifax (21) 48

Tries: Scott (3), Woodhead, Key (2), Carter (2),

Barnsley (10) 10

Tries: Edwards