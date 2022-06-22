Halifax table tennis umpire selected to officiate at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The 28-year-old will be one of 18 English and 18 international officials working under the direction of English referee Karen Tonge MBE at the Games, which get under way on July 28.

Reynolds has been umpiring for 11 years and is already an experienced official who took charge of the women’s Team World Cup final at the Copper Box in London in 2018.

He said: “It’s exciting to be able to go to a home event – we’ve not had anything major in this country since the Team World Cup.

Halifax umpire Josh Reynolds

“I was at that event and I’ve done European Championships, but this is my first multi-sport event and it’s a much bigger event.”

While looking forward to the atmosphere of a home Games, Reynolds says he will be fully focused on doing his job.

He added: “I block the crowd out and it’s just Player A versus Player B and we’ve got to apply the rules the same, no matter who they are.