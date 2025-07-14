Halifax’s hockey starlets receive awards at presentation night

Halifax Hockey Club recognised the achievements of their young starlets last week when the club held their annual junior award presentation evening.

There was an excellent turn-out with 50 players attending, together with their families, and junior academy director Paul Graham thanked all the volunteer coaches and umpires who have made the season a very successful one, notably Luke Greenwood, Mags Bottomley, Alice Young, Stephen Cawthra, Chris Newsome, Andy Turner, Lydia Presley, Lee Power, Phil Eastwood, Roy Atkinson and Nicola Boulton.

The award winners were: U8s boy player of the year - Tom Burrows; U8s girl player of the year - Harriet Walker; U10s boy player of the year - Max Greenwood; U10s girl player of the year - Chloe Watson; U12s boy player of the year - Hugo Manning; U12s girl player of the year - Leiyla Hoyland; U14s boy player of the year - Toby Egan-Brook; U14s girl player of the year - Connie Wood and Rose Rooke; U16s boy player of the year - Jacob Westmoreland; U16s girl player of the year - Jess Sanderson; Most improved boy player still at primary school – Barnaby Clay; Most improved girl player still at primary school - Brooke Larkin and Nellie Newton; Most improved boy player at secondary school - Herbie Robinson; Most improved girl player at secondary school - Martha Mackrill; Best boy player at training - Frankie Powell; Best girl player at training - Amy Rivers and Ellie Nichol; Award for determination - Scarlett Dodds; Best boy newcomer - Lewis Beeby; Best girl newcomer - Sophie Gutteridge; Top boy goal scorer - Jack Greenwood; Top girl goal scorer - Evelyn Rooke; Top goalkeeper - Alex Eastwood; Team of the year - U12s boys; All round senior boy player of the year - Elliot Rudkin; All round senior girl player of the year – Evelyn Rooke.

Various fun certificates were presented and players enjoyed some refreshments.

The club welcomes new players of all abilities, aged from eight to 16 years-old. Anyone interested in having a try out with the club can visit the club website at www.halifaxhockeyclub.co.uk).