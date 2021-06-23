Halifax’s Paralympic star Hannah Cockroft leads Great Britain team to Tokyo

Hannah Cockroft

Cockroft, Hollie Arnold, Jo Butterfield, Aled Davies, Sophie Hahn and Richard Whitehead were all gold medallists in Rio five years ago and will help spearhead the ParalympicsGB team in Japan.

Para athletics head coach Paula Dunn said: “It has been a long wait for these athletes, but this is a significant milestone in their career, so I hope they savour this moment and reflect on their achievement so far and use it to fuel them in the final few weeks of preparation for the Games.

“I am proud of how these athletes have conducted themselves over the last year or so under very challenging circumstances.

“They have kept their focus on their goals in a year like no other, and I wish them all the best over these final few weeks of preparation prior to the Games. I am looking forward to seeing how they all perform out in Tokyo.”

The other six athletes named in the first wave of selection are Kare Adenegan, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Sabrina Fortune, Maria Lyle, Andrew Small and Thomas Young.

Cockroft heads to Tokyo in form, having lowered her own world records in the women’s T34 100 metres, 200m, 400m and 800m in Switzerland in May.