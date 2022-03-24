Halifax's Whitehouse crowned floor champion at English Artist Gymnastic Championships
Halifax and Great Britain gymnast Luke Whitehouse was crowned Senior English Floor Champion and claimed a brilliant third in the Senior All Round competition at the English Artist Gymnastic Championships at Ilford.
The very best gymnasts in the country were competing at the event, which is included as a qualification event for the Commonwealth Games later this year in Birmingham.
Luke, 19, produced a PB 81.35, and also claimed a bronze medal on the vault.
In the All Round competition Luke was only between by world champion Joe Fraser and Olympian and European medallist James Hall.
Luke competed strongly across all six pieces coming first in the Floor, fifth in the Pommel, seventh in the Rings, third in the Vault, fourth in the Parallel Bars and fifth in the High Bar.
Luke trains out of Leeds Gymnastics Club with coaches Dave Murray, Andy Butcher and Tom Rawlinson while studying at Leeds Beckett University.
Hot on the heels of Luke’s success at the World Cup in Doha, coming eighth in the Floor final, Luke flies out to Stuttgart Germany to represent Great Britain in a team competition. The British Championships in Liverpool then take place at the end of the month.