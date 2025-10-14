Harriers grab age group prizes in Holmfirth 10k

Halifax Harriers were among the prize winners at the Holmfirth 10k, last weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three club members tackled the scenic, hilly, rural road race, organised by Holmfirth Harriers, which starts in Hade Edge and tackles a tough, long climb before dropping down and circumnavigating Winscar Reservoir.

The route then climbs back up Winscar Edge before a final gentle undulation and a quick downhill finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was chosen by the Yorkshire Veterans Athletic Association (YVAA) as their 10k championship race for 2025 and prizes were awarded to Margaret Deacon, who placed second in her FV55 category with 55:37, and Martin Haigh, who clinched third spot in the MV70 category thanks to his time of 65:50.

Martin Haigh was third in the MV70 category.

Nigel Rigg also completed the course, crossing the line in 124th position with a speedy time of 52:34.

A total of 229 runners finished the race, which was won by Wayne Singleton of Barnsley AC. The first woman home was Lydia Race, also from Barnsley AC.