Harriers run around the clock at Bramham Park

Halifax Harriers were running around the clock at the annual Endure Leeds 24, the UK’s biggest 24-hour relay trail race.

The 8k route at Bramham Park combines undulating hills with scenic luscious woodland and runners pass key landmarks like the Lead Lads Temple, Roundhouse, and the historic Bramham Park Estate as they compete as individuals, pairs or in teams.

The event started well for the Harriers with Oscar Thornton first home in the junior run on Friday and the club was then represented by four teams and six solo runners in the main event, from 12pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday.

Harriers’ Sole Sisters team was led by Sharon Cousen and she was backed-up by Fiona Murphy, Hazel Berrett, Andrea Ackroyd and Jane Curwen as they completed 25 laps, with a total distance of 200k.

Halifax Harriers get set for the Endure 24. Pictured front is Oscar Thornton, the winner of the junior race.

The Squashed Runners team comprised Richard Corney, Sue Corney, Louise Briggs, Judith Cole, Fiona Ellan and Penny Bottomley and they completed 27 laps of the 8k route, totalling 216k.

The Jets team, led by Ellen Limebear, also comprised Tim Slow, Ben Slow, Jack Melia and Sunny Curwen and they completed a distance of 216k in 27 laps.

Nigel Rigg led the Ardley Athletic team, in which Keith Midgley, Martin Haigh and Heath Reilly also ran to complete 128k over 16 laps.

Six Harriers took part as individual runners and Jenny Hopkinson completed three laps, equating to 24k, Paul Hopkinson ran six laps (48k) and Nigel Jamieson completed his solo run with 11 laps (88k) under his belt.

Keith Lemon was extremely proud of his achievement of 14 laps (112k), James O’Rourke covered the ground well, delivering 15 laps (120k) and both Paul Bateman and Will Carver covered 20 laps, giving each of them a total of 160k or 100 miles.