Heartbreak for Macadam riders in final Supersport race of season

The 2025 British Supersport Championship reached its thrilling conclusion at Brands Hatch but it proved to be a disappointing weekend for Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing Team.

Macadam riders, former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford and teammate Max Wadsworth, were hopeful of continuing their recent run of good results.

Coming into the final round, Stapleford was aiming to secure a top-three finish in the overall standings after a strong run of form over the previous three rounds, while Wadsworth was eager to tackle the undulating and technical Kent circuit.

Friday’s free practice sessions set the tone for a dramatic weekend. In the first, held in dry conditions, Stapleford completed 19 laps and topped the timesheets with a 1:27.801s.

Max Wadsworth faced changeable conditions at Brands Hatch. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Wadsworth endured a difficult start after colliding with another rider early in the session, limiting him to just eight laps with a best time of 1:30.285s.

Temperatures dropped for the second session but Stapleford remained competitive, clocking 1:27.786s over 17 laps. Wadsworth used the session to build rhythm and impressed with improved consistency, posting a 1:28.999s despite crashing late in the session on oil left by another rider.

Saturday’s 15-minute qualifying session was held in near-perfect conditions and delivered high drama.

Stapleford secured sixth on the grid with his fastest lap of the weekend, a 1:27.526s, while Wadsworth improved to 12th with a 1:28.498s. However, a penalty carried over from free practice one saw Wadsworth demoted to 18th on the starting grid.

The 12-lap sprint race on Saturday afternoon proved to be a fast and furious affair.

Stapleford made a solid start but slipped to eighth by the end of lap one, while Wadsworth dropped to 19th.

Both riders fought back strongly; by mid-race Stapleford had climbed to sixth and Wadsworth was back in the battle for 15th. In the closing stages, Stapleford crossed the line in fifth, with Wadsworth finishing a well-earned 15th.

However, Sunday’s 15-lap feature race, held in wet conditions, brought heartbreak for both riders.

Before the lights went out, Stapleford suffered a technical issue on the grid and was forced to retire to pit lane before the race began. Wadsworth got off to a superb start, climbing to third by the end of lap three but his charge ended abruptly at the start of lap four when he crashed at Paddock Hill Bend.

It wasn’t the season finale the team had hoped for. Despite the disappointment, Stapleford ended the year fourth in the championship standings, while Wadsworth concluded the season in 16th overall.

The team will now regroup over the winter as preparations begin for the 2026 British Supersport Championship, which kicks off at Oulton Park on May 3 and 4, 2026.