Hebden Bridge boxer Kai ready for professional ranks

Hebden Bridge boxer Kai Fenton turned 20 in August and is determined he’ll have made his debut as a professional boxer before he turns 21 with the goal of being a British champion within five years.

‘You have to have ambition,’ said Fenton, who recently won a silver medal at 75kg at the Hull Box Cup having won gold at the same event in 2024. I won an elite Yorkshire belt in my first outing as a senior amateur and have been a Yorkshire amateur champion three times. Arrangements are under way for me to join the paid ranks once I’ve competed in the national amateurs for the last time next spring.’

‘I enjoyed competing in Hull especially as I’d been out for a few months following an injury. It’s always an intense weekend. To reach the final you’ve three bouts over three days. I won Friday’s fight by unanimous decision and then Saturday I defeated Whitby’s Kane Morrison on a 3-2 split decision. I lost the Sunday final to Billy Båge from Leeds also on a 3-2 split. Billy’s a highly regarded elite amateur.’

Fenton lives with his mother Paula in Mytholmroyd and works at various gyms managed by Calderdale Council having completed joinery and sports coaching qualifications at Burnley College. He took up boxing aged twelve. ‘I was a bit of a chubby rugby player and came to the gym with three of my mates to improve fitness. I stayed. They didn’t. I’ve never struggled since to get to the correct weight and as a pro I’ll likely be middleweight. Becoming proficient at skipping was a bit of a challenge but I caught the competitive buzz early on and ten fights in I could see myself in the professional ranks. There’s an amazing atmosphere at the club and from the start I knew coaches were genuine in helping me reach my potential which I hope is my approach as I coach younger children. So much going on at present is negative and many people struggle to cope. Boxing is the best antidote, it’s excellent therapy. The sport has consistently helped me keep my mind in check and it got me through the potentially difficult teenage years. I’d especially encourage young boys and girls in their teens at least to give it a go. There’s nothing at all to lose.’

Chief coach Clayton Varey is complimentary. ‘Kai has won most of his over forty amateur contests. He’s technically skilled and can also entertain in a close-up fight. He’s an outstanding, dedicated athlete with a bright future as a professional boxer. Kai’s also a great asset to the club and a role model for younger boxers. Kai’s continuing with England Boxing coaching courses and it’s obvious how much he loves passing on his knowledge and seeing youngsters develop their technique.’

Fenton knows he’ll rely on sponsorship to achieve his ambition. ‘I know I can bring titles back home. I’d welcome sponsorship from individuals or companies around Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd who can contact me on Facebook at Kai Fenton or via e-mail ([email protected]).

Contact Clayton Varey on 07818 234893 to enquire about training at Hebden Bridge ABC. The club’s next home show with Fenton in action is on Saturday October 4 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre. Doors open at 12pm. Adults £15, Under 16s £10. Contact Varey or Fenton for tickets.