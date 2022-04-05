Historic Halifax League title inspires rising star Sellado to national table tennis title

Abraham Sellado. Picture: Alan Man.

The 12-year-old from Bradford won the title at the Butterfly Schools Individual Finals, staged by Table Tennis England, in Wolverhampton.

The second seed, a student at St Bede’s & St Joseph’s Catholic College, made his way through group and knockout stages, dropping only one set all day, to reach the final against third seed Max Radiven from north London. Sellado won the title with a convincing 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) victory.

Sellado plays in the Halifax League and recently became the youngest men’s champion in the league’s history, which he said helped him take gold at the schools event.

He said: “It’s great, I worked hard all year so it feels good my efforts have paid off.