Historic Halifax League title inspires rising star Sellado to national table tennis title
Halifax League table tennis starlet Abraham Sellado has been crowned National Schools under-13 boys champion.
The 12-year-old from Bradford won the title at the Butterfly Schools Individual Finals, staged by Table Tennis England, in Wolverhampton.
The second seed, a student at St Bede’s & St Joseph’s Catholic College, made his way through group and knockout stages, dropping only one set all day, to reach the final against third seed Max Radiven from north London. Sellado won the title with a convincing 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) victory.
Sellado plays in the Halifax League and recently became the youngest men’s champion in the league’s history, which he said helped him take gold at the schools event.
He said: “It’s great, I worked hard all year so it feels good my efforts have paid off.
“I used the Halifax tournament for experience and it helped me in the pressure moments in this tournament.”