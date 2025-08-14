Howard sets new record to win Crow Hill Reverse

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Martin Howard took spot and set a new course record at the Crow Hill Reverse race last week.

Participants were given the choice of two routes to complete the four-mile dash from Mytholmroyd to Midgley Moor’s panoramic peak and back.

Howard reasoned that the clockwise route would be quicker, with its more gradual climb through the woods and steep plummeting final descent, and he completed the run in 28:18 to scoop first and register a new record.

Clubmate Charlotte Jackson also picked this option, briefly putting her ahead of Pudsey and Bramley’s Rachel Pilling, who ran anti-clockwise and eventually claimed first place to put Jackson second in the women’s race.

Martin Howard leads the way at the Crow Hill Reverse. Pic: Woodentops

With a strong contingent of 19 runners out of a total field of 73, Valley took home both team prizes.

Howard was joined by Andy Collier, Will Rushworth and Jim Cooke on the winning open team, while Jackson, Catherine Gannon and Meg Newbold took the honours for the women.

The Cracken Edge fell race is organised by Kinder Mountain Rescue, and with runners never being more than about 50 metres from a fully kitted rescue team, it might just be the safest race in the fell running calendar.

However, at seven miles with 1,450 feet of climbing, it offered a fairly substantial challenge for the field of 203 runners, including seven Calder Valley members who were keen to pick up points in the medium distance category of this year’s club championship.

Calder Valley Fell Runners' contingent at Cracken Edge.

Local lad Mark Burton was the first Valley runner across the finish line, taking seventh place and first veteran in exactly 47 minutes. Pete Wilcock also had a good run and finished in 59:18.

Top points in the women’s club championship went to Stella Chrisanthou, who was sixth woman and second FV50. She was followed by Olly Beaumont, Ali Haley and Lucy Kettlewell, who produced s fast finish to pass Marc Collett in the final mile of a tough but enjoyable race.

Four club juniors travelled to Gargrave to run in the Eshton Moor fell races.

The relatively short length of the senior course, five miles out and back along the Pennine Way, with 500 feet of climbing, meant that older juniors were allowed to compete alongside the adults.

Isla Collins at the Arncliffe Gala. Pic: Woodentops

Under-17s Ted Parker and Joe Stone didn't disappoint, with Joe finishing second overall, and Ted third.

In the races for younger juniors, rising star Isla Collins found her way onto the podium, finishing second in the girls U9s. In the boys U12s category, Isla’s brother Louie Collins was 13th.

Spurred on by their performances at Eshton, Isla and Louie returned to the Yorkshire Dales a few days later for the Arncliffe Gala fell races.

Isla again achieved a podium result, picking up a trophy for third in the girls U9s, while Louie finished 16th.