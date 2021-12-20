Huge turnout of Calder Valley Fell Runners for annual Winter SCORE event

The start of the SCORE event

The event is a combination of running, navigation and observation skills, up on the moors. Individuals or small teams have to find their way to 17 (plus ‘start’ and ‘finish’) places, ticking off as many as possible within a 90 minute time limit.

There are no rules about the order these ‘checkpoints’ have to be visited – so the trick is to do them in a time/distance-efficient way without getting hopelessly confused and lost!

The race began at 10am with a mass-start from the car park at Withens Clough Reservoir, and ended at St John the Baptist Church just off Cragg Road (near the Hinchcliffe pub).

SCORE event winners

It was a misty morning when over 100 stalwarts powered off to score as many points as they could. Runners can do it alone, or with friends – and there are even family teams: a fine gesture in the Christmas spirit.

The course is approximately eight miles, but can be as long as 10 miles, depending on how the runners choose to tackle the checkpoints, which include such iconic sites as Erringden Moor, Sunderland Pasture, Stoodley Pike (or near enough!), High Green, Red Dykes, and many more.

Congratulations to the overall winner Alisdair Pedley (316 points); James Williams/Gaz Perberton 1st male pair (262 points); Trudie Entwistle and Thomas, first family pair (233 points); Jocasta Fletcher/Christina Turner, second female pair (175 points), and to all CVFR and other runners who took part.

Other finishers included Jonathan Emberton scoring a cracking 272 points; Rachel Johnson storming home with 216 points; Linda Hayles achieving an admirable 126 points; Tamsin Cooke, 145; Sue Martin/Angela Richards, 135; family teams Stella Cristanthou/Edward/Matthew, 216 – equalled by Ben Cliff/Harry/Noah, also 216; Mark O’Connor scored a remarkable solo 282 points; Kieran O’Prey/Jim Mosly a creditable 224 points. And your reporter thanks Oliver Beaumont for dragging him round to score 204 points.

Ishbel Symington and Cora Slater

Hot drinks, bacon butties, cakes galore were consumed at the finish.

An equally foggy Sunday morning saw the start of the Stoop Fell Race, from Penistone Park near Howarth, hosted by Wharfedale Harriers. Before Seniors results though, big cheers and congratulations to Ishbel Symington and Cora Slater, who both took part in the under-9’s race. Ishbel came second and Cora fifth in her first ever race. 71 young runners took part in the Juniors races.

The Seniors race saw 171 runners set off on the 4.9 mile bog-fest in cold and almost fog-bound conditions.