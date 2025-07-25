Isla and Gemma take the honours in Summer Handicap races

All competitors had the opportunity to chase victory in Calder Valley Fell Runners’ junior and senior Summer Handicap races last week.

Recent results were used to calculate start times, with faster runners starting last, giving everyone a chance to claim first place.

A field of 29 juniors faced wet conditions as they ran a 1.8-mile loop that climbed 300 feet around tracks and trails on the edge of Mytholmroyd, before finishing with a rapid downhill dash from Park Lane.

Despite being one of the youngest in the field, seven-year-old Isla Collins stormed to victory in a time of 17:12, faster than some much older runners.

Isla Collins receives her prize from CVFR and England star Tom McKee.

Second across the finish line was U11s runner Frank Lowe, fresh from his impressive performance in the previous weekend’s junior English championships. Vinnie Smith finished third in the handicap competition and also recorded the third fastest time, an impressive 12:38.

The fastest run on the night came from U17s starlet Joe Stone, who finished in an explosive 11:19. Although not firmly verified at the time of writing, it’s thought this may be a new course record, an incredible achievement given the calibre of runners who have come through the junior ranks and raced at this event over the years.

Cheering on all these performances was CVFR juniors’ very own international star, Thomas McKee, who donned his England vest to hand out the prizes and inspire the next generation of fell-running talent.

The conditions were drier and more humid for the senior handicap, in which 34 club members took on the 5.3-mile course.

Martin Howard broke the course record with his speedy run in the senior Summer Handicap.

First across the finish line was Gemma Adams, followed by new club member Catherine Gannon in second and Emily King in third.

Neil Thorpe, in fourth overall, clinched first place in the open category and Vim Thurlow took the V60 honours.

The fastest run overall came from Martin Howard, his time of 35:51 breaking the course record by more than five minutes. Also beating the previous record were Tom McKee (38:40), Shaun Godsman (40:54) and Clara McKee (40:58). Clara was the first junior back and also the first woman finisher on the night, beating her own female course record by two minutes.

Having won the previous two Summer Handicaps, reigning champ Tamsin Cooke was again in good form and although she missed out on the trophy for a third year, she was still pleased to achieve a course personal best time of 1:10:14.

Isla Collins followed up on her junior handicap victory at the Cracoe races, organised by BOFRA in the Yorkshire Dales. She completed the U9s race as fifth girl, in a time of 3:38.

Isla’s brother Louie Collins competed in the U12s race and crossed the line in 29th with 10:18.

In the senior 2.6-mile race with 900 feet of ascent, Stephen Smithies finished 15th overall and fifth MV50 in 28:01.