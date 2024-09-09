"It is just amazing" - Halifax's Hannah Cockroft storms to another Paralympic gold
Cockroft finished 7.66 seconds in-front of team-mate Kare Adenegan to claim her second gold of the Games in a time of 1:55.44 to continue her stunning unbeaten record at the Paralympics.
“I just couldn’t wait to get out here,” she said. “The atmosphere was amazing, I could feel the noise following me around, it’s like being back in London, I love it.
“It is just amazing. This is how many people love para sport. This is what we want to see, give us the opportunity to race.
“It doesn’t end here, we have World and European Championships year on year, it’s not a four-year gap for us.
“Find your favourite athletes online, give them a follow, go and support them because this is what we live for.
“I don’t want to wait 12 years again – I can’t, I’m too old!
