"It is just amazing" - Halifax's Hannah Cockroft storms to another Paralympic gold

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:20 BST

Hannah Cockroft stormed to an incredible ninth Paralympic title at Paris 2024 by winning the women’s T34 800m.

Cockroft finished 7.66 seconds in-front of team-mate Kare Adenegan to claim her second gold of the Games in a time of 1:55.44 to continue her stunning unbeaten record at the Paralympics.

“I just couldn’t wait to get out here,” she said. “The atmosphere was amazing, I could feel the noise following me around, it’s like being back in London, I love it.

“It is just amazing. This is how many people love para sport. This is what we want to see, give us the opportunity to race.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Hannah Cockroft of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's 800m-T34 Final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“It doesn’t end here, we have World and European Championships year on year, it’s not a four-year gap for us.

“Find your favourite athletes online, give them a follow, go and support them because this is what we live for.

“I don’t want to wait 12 years again – I can’t, I’m too old!

