Italian job clinches world masters crown for Valley’s Gray

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Karl Gray was crowned MV55 World Masters mountain running champion after storming to victory in the 34k race, in Italy.

Gray clocked 3:24:11 to narrowly beat two Italians by just 30 seconds in the race that comprised 1,946m of ascent and said: “I’m absolutely overjoyed with winning the World Masters and completing the ‘Grand Slam’ (all the championships in one year).

"I’d thought about this back at 50, but injuries and Covid delayed it. Turning 55 gave me another chance and I can’t believe I pulled it off.

“I went hard on the descents to make them work harder on the climbs. We swapped positions a few times, but I just had the legs to stay ahead.

Karl Gray on his way to victory at the World Masters Mountain Running championships.

"Once I crossed the line, I couldn’t get up for an hour with every muscle cramping.”

Meanwhile, the curtain came down on the English Fell Running Championships at the Whittle Pike race and Valley’s runners secured both strong team finishes and individual podiums.

The 9k route offered grassy, uneven terrain, false summits and fast descents but Martin Howard produced a strong performance to take 14th place on the day and 15th overall in a fiercely competitive series.

Gavin Mulholland clinched first spot in the MV50 race, securing series gold in the MV45 and MV50 categories, as well as silver in MV40.

Calder Valley's women runners at the Whittle Pike race.

Stephen Morran capped a stunning season with victory in the MV70 championship, having contested all six races and picking up three wins.

Team results were equally impressive with the men’s V40s extending their dominance with a 10th consecutive series win.

The men’s V50s claimed their fifth straight title and placed fifth overall in the open team while the women’s V40s sealed second place in their category and seventh in the open standings.

After a quiet spell, Math Roberts managed to pack in five races in eight days, wrapping up with Whittle Pike where he finished third MV45 and helped secure the MV40 team win alongside Gavin Mulholland and Gavin Roberts.

There was more team glory when the club scooped the men’s team prize at the 9k Blackshawhead Fête race.

Max Wilkinson and Andy Collier fought a neck-and-neck battle for third, with Wilkinson just edging it. Their efforts, combined with Cameron Rushworth’s excellent eighth place, secured the team prize.

The first woman home for the club was newcomer Cat Gunnan while Agnes and James Midgley crossed the line together.

Valley’s juniors have also been in great form and at the Grasmere Sports and Show, Eleanor Pinder made her Lakeland debut in the U12s, tackling 0.59 miles with 289ft of climb, and finishing ninth girl.

At the Kilnsey Show, Alfie Hobday raced the historic U12s Crag race, over one mile and with 300ft climb, and finished 21st overall.