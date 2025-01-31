Jimmy clinches Yorkshire title in Sowerby Bridge Boxing Club’s home show

By Mark Berry
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:13 BST
​Teenage amateur boxer Jimmy Joe Honey won the Yorkshire 66kg title at his club’s home show, at The New Roxy, and is now looking forward to defending the belt in a few weeks’ time.

Jimmy, 14, said: ​"I’m proud of getting the belt on our home show. I’ve been training since I was six and come from a boxing family.

"I’ve now won 14 of 24 amateur bouts and have been a champion at box cup tournaments in Manchester, Hull and the Home Counties.

"I love it at Sowerby Bridge Boxing Club. Coming here three years ago was the best thing I’ve done. I settled in quickly and train with great people who have my best interests at heart and my ambition for 2025 is to become a national champion. Maybe in years to come a professional boxer.”

Jimmy Honey with coach Jonny Maude. Pic: Sowerby Bridge Boxing ClubJimmy Honey with coach Jonny Maude. Pic: Sowerby Bridge Boxing Club
The club’s head coach Jonny Maude, 51, said: “He’s got talent and plenty of potential. Winning the Yorkshire belt should push him on in the championships to box eventually for national titles.

"Jimmy’s a credit to his family who always support wherever he boxes. He’s a role model who encourages his fellow boxers. All work hard together.”

Jimmy lives in Sowerby Bridge with his parents and four sisters. “The sport has helped our son to become the polite, respectful and disciplined person he is with a positive attitude in life for a boy of 14,” said dad Kenny Honey.

"Coach Jonny Maude has all the time in the world for the children on the boxing team although Jimmy doesn’t need much encouragement as he eats and sleeps boxing with a passion. As parents we’re grateful to his sponsor The Tracker Team, in Halifax, owned by Gareth Brookes for their ongoing generosity.”

Looking back on the home show, coach Maude said: “Fantastic boxing enjoyed by the sell-out crowd.

"Harrison Duke got a unanimous win and Kabeer Ahmed won a close bout by split decision. Akeelah Wooding Foster enjoyed an excellent skills bout. Leo Towell and Jack Gladwin, from Halifax Star Club, had fine wins with the talented Gladwin stopping his opponent in the opening minute.”

Those wishing to Jimmy Joe or any other local boxers should contact Jonny Maude at [email protected] or on 07946 126796 or via the Facebook page Sowerby Bridge Boxing.

