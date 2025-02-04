Keswick Falcons 12 v Halifax Ladies 25

Halifax travelled to Keswick for the rearranged league fixture. The sides stood at one fixture each, with Keswick having the honours from the cup.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early exchanges saw Falcons strong runners met with a resolute Halifax defence, keeping them in their own half. A penalty for holding on saw a resulting catch and drive off the lineout for Halifax, before unleashing the backs and Nina scampered in under the post, converted by Lucy Cochrane for a 7-0 lead.

From the restart Fax tried to exit their own half, but Keswick held firm, until a box kick from Kate Marks caused the Falcons fullback to fumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fax couldn’t break the Falcons defence, but maintained possession through numerous phases, forcing Falcons to kick down the middle of the park. Fax attacked through broken play, until a penalty against them for offside relieved the pressure. Fax lost Nina Zebedee-Howard to injury and had to adjust. Attacking pressure saw the Falcons off their feet at a ruck, giving Cochrane another 3 points from the penalty.

COMYN-DOYLE RACHEL drives through several tackles

The majority of rugby been played between the half way and falcons 22, saw them with possession but unable to break the Fax defensive line, continuing presses at rucks saw Falcons retreating until Emily Schofield turned the ball over on the half way line, a quick attack blind, and fast ball from the ruck just beside the 22, saw Leah-Mae Becket run onto the ball and scythe through the chasing defenders to go under the posts, Cochrane converted. Fax lead 17-0.

The 2nd Half saw Falcons returning to the field determined, with strong carries from the forwards and Fax giving away penalties, it was only a matter of time before Falcons power plays resulted in a try under the post, and converted.

A promising attack from Rachel Comyn-Doyle saw the ball swung wide, but a leading arm in contact by Fax again let Falcons off the hook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game moved from end to end, until a further penalty in the Fax 22 saw a yellow card to Abigail Sharpe. Resulting pressure saw Falcons crash over to put the pressure back onto Fax.

Izzy Arthur was epic in defense against Keswick

Falcons was on the up, but Fax stood firm, the 14 players defending like women possessed.

Fax started to attack and got back into their flow, a dropped ball still resulting in a penalty for Fax for holding on at the ruck.

Pressure maintained, but small mistakes letting Falcons breathe again. More enforced changes saw Laing leave the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keswick not finding touch, Ella Powell returning the ball with pace. Sharpe making up for her yellow with gaining a penalty on Falcons 22, Cochrane taking the points. The tide had turned. The kick off saw Kate Marks receive and attack blind, feed Beckett, who returned the pass and Marks out ran the defence to score. 25-12 to Fax.

Elizabeth Swales tackles her opposite number

The Kick off received and cleared by Cochrane, the full back picking the ball up a yard from touch only to be cleared from the field by Amber Marsden.

Falcons turn to defend their 22. Last ditch tackles preserved the score.

The full time whistle saw Halifax deserved winners, but credit goes to both clubs for the standard of rugby on display, neither side prepared to take a backward step. Players exhausted and spectators breathless!