Lions’ Moyles continues to impress in Hopwood Trot

A pride of 25 Stainland Lions stormed Middleton for the Hopwood Trot, a 5.5 mile multi-terrain course around historic Hopwood Hall, and Phil Moyles led the club’s challenge for the third year in a row.

Moyles crossed the line in 31st place with a time of 37:05 but there were several personal best performances from his clubmates including Trish Hallowell, John Carless, Sarah Wannerton and Becky Hill. Age category wins went to Lorraine Naylor (1st FV55 and fourth woman overall) and Steve Hallam (1st MV65).

Covering around five miles with 1,000 feet of ascent, the Crow Hill Reserve is a fast out-and-back fell run, featuring short, sharp climbs and a descent through the scenic Redacre Woods.

Aileen Baldwin was the lone Lioness in action and she finished first in the FV70 ranks with 51:49.

Stainland Lions' contingent at the Hopwood Trot. Pic: Rosaline Sykes

Slaithwaite Cricket & Bowling Club was the venue for race eight of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association Grand Prix, a multi-terrain route with around 5.4 miles of road, trail, woodland and field paths.

Gavin Mulholland stormed to first place and first MV50 in 35:05, with Margaret Beever the first Lioness home in 42:31 and third FV45.

The Lions’ pair were in form again at the ninth and penultimate event in the Grand Prix, held in Northowram, with Mulholland in second place (1st MV50), and Beever leading the Lions’ women as first FV45.

Seven Lions headed to Lytham to take on the Windmill Half Marathon, where hot weather made the going tough but all managed to complete the fast, flat, three-lap seafront route.

John Bannister was first back for the club in 1:52:49, followed by Lin Devine (2:27:33), Chris Tetlow (2:30:54), Wendy Goodwin (2:33:44), Alison Bamford (2:45:00) and Carol Heptonstall (2:45:01). Debbie Grunhut-Hinds completed her first half in 2:52:49.

The Lowther Lake Fell and Trail Race is a scenic and challenging 13-mile race with around 1,400 feet of ascent.

The trail crosses Askham Fell and the Lowther Valley and ascends to Knipe Scar before returning to the finish at Lowther Castle. Two Lions took on this challenge, with Paul Patrick completing it in 2:17:54 and Adam Morton clocking 2:59:36.

Joanne Hirst kept her 10k-every-month mission alive in sweltering heat at the Run Heaton Park 10k, where she finished third FV60 in 1:20:40, just ahead of team-mate Catherine O’Shaughnessy in 1:20:41.

John and Karen Carless joined the IGUN for the Rock Up N’ Run pop-up summer series, which took place at Cromwell Bottom.

John claimed second place overall in 22:31 with Karen hot on his heels in third place with 25:02.

The Piethorne Trail 10k was a counter in both the Club and Fell Running Championships and leading the 19 Lions back was Jim Harris in 53:40.

There were personal best times for Sarah Wannerton and Paula Pickersgill while Rikki Hammond ran exactly the same time as last year.