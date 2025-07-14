Lions ride the rollercoaster at Heptonstall Festival race

Daniel Sykes was the top cat for Stainland Lions in the Heptonstall Festival Fell Race, one of the highlights of the fell running calendar.

The classic fell race packs 5.9 miles and 1,627 feet of elevation into a scenic rollercoaster of fields, rocks, bridleways and moorland and Sykes crossed the finish line in 1:07:42, chased closely by clubmate James Penson in 1:08:25.

Martin O’Brien crossed the line in 1:15:56 and Aileen Baldwin produced a strong run to clock 1:23:25.

There was another challenging outing at the Widdop Fell Race, which takes in seven miles of high moorland and 1,200 feet of climb.

Stainland Lions runners at the Ilkley Half Marathon.

Four Lions braved the midweek madness with James Penson storming to 22nd place in 1:09:33. Mark Warmouth tackled the terrain in 1:16:15 while Aileen Baldwin claimed second female overall and first FV70 in 1:35:07. Sue Cash brought the team home in 1:44:52.

Middleton Woods played host for round six of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association Grand Prix, a leafy Leeds leg filled with twists, turns and just enough undulation to keep things spicy.

Chris Hall blazed through the woods to lead the Lions home in seventh place. Margaret Beever continued her podium domination as second female overall and first FV45. Richard Spendlove once again claimed first MV75 while Lorraine Naylor added a solid third FV50 to her growing collection.

Lions results: Chris Hall 34:05, Richard Hand 36:46, Margaret Beever 37:38, Mark Pottinger 38:42, Steve Hallam 43:45, Lorraine Naylor 43:50, Richard Spendlove 46:43, Helen Armitage 46:55, Sally Caton 48:48, Robert Saunders 51:30, Ian Johnson 52:19, Paula Pickersgill 53:04, Sandy Gee 56:06, Paul Butterfield 57:28.

The Ilkley Half Marathon had two solid hills, closed roads and even live music en-route, making it as much a street party as it was a race.

Five Lions soaked up the vibes and the miles, with Clare Haigh leading the charge in 2:17:07, followed by Carol Lord (2:46:06), Chris Tetlow (2:57:47), Allison Bamford (2:57:48) and Carol Heptonstall (3:11:19).