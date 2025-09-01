Lions secure age group top spots in undulating Colne 10k

The latest round of the Club Championships saw 22 Stainland Lions head to Huddersfield to take part in the Colne Valley 10k.

The hot, hilly, and scenic route began and ended at Leymoor Cricket Club, challenging runners with its undulating terrain.

Andy Baird led the Lions home, finishing seventh overall and claiming first MV50. Age category victories were also secured by Helen Armitage (1st FV60) and Karen Carless (1st FV55).

Lions results: Andy Baird 48:26 (1st MV50), Martin O’Brien 56:34 (3rd MV65), Amjid Khan 56:43, Michelle Rogerson 57:06 (2nd FV50), Roy Lunt 57:53, John Carless 57:57 (2nd MV45), Helen Armitage 58:11 (1st FV60), Ray Mooney 59:05, Tim Neville 1:00:28, Yvonne Morton 1:00:49 (2nd FV45), David Waite 1:03:20, Rebecca Gvozdenko 1:05:08, Karen Carless 1:05:12 (1st FV55), Helen Rees 1:05:28 (3rd FV45), Hayley Kelly 1:06:32 (3rd FV50), Paula Pickersgill 1:06:54 (2nd FV55), Diane Waite 1:07:26 (2nd FV60), Sandy Gee 1:09:08, Adam Morton 1:12:34, Rosaline Sykes 1:15:22, Paul Armitage 1:15:34, Trish Hallowell 1:18:49.

Stainland Lions' runners at the Colne Valley 10k.

Ben Golding-Smith tackled the Denby Dash on Bank Holiday Monday, completing the 5.6 mile route in 58:07. This popular village race winds through fields, woodlands and the historic Quaker village of High Flats, with a total ascent of 700 feet, offering both a challenging and picturesque run.

Meanwhile, two Lions braved the Blackshaw Head Fete Fell race, covering 5.5 miles with 899 feet of ascent. The 2025 edition featured a slightly shorter course with less climbing than previous years.

Helen Hudson finished in 55:00 and Aileen Baldwin crossed the line in 57:04.

Alan Whiteley represented the Lions at the Littlehampton 10k, a fast, flat route through residential Littlehampton, Rustington and Mewsbrook Park.

Runners enjoyed scenic seaside views, parkland, and colourful beach huts before finishing on Littlehampton seafront and Whiteley completed the course in 1:02:01.