Macadam riders light up the track at Cadwell Park

Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing team played a starring role in the seventh round of the British Supersport Championship, at Cadwell Park.

The team took former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford, eager to reignite his title charge, and Halifax’s Max Wadsworth, returning fitter than ever and ready to tackle his favourite circuit on the calendar.

Both riders impressed in Saturday’s first free practice session, with Stapleford completing 14 laps with a best of 1:29.627s; the seventh-fastest time of the session, while Wadsworth also impressed, logging 13 laps and finishing inside the top ten with a 1:30.207s.

The Macadam duo stepped up the pace in the second free practice, Stapleford recording a superb 1:28.897s, good enough for fourth overall and just 0.350s off the fastest time set by rival Rhys Irwin. Wadsworth continued to improve, posting a strong 1:30.060s.

Max Wadsworth celebrated his his best-ever result in the Supersport Championship at Cadwell Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Qualifying on Sunday was tense, with clear skies and high track temperatures creating perfect conditions for quick laps.

Stapleford delivered his best performance of the weekend so far, storming to second on the grid with a blistering 1:28.381s. Wadsworth showed grit and determination, fighting through discomfort to post his fastest lap of the weekend, a 1:28.687s, securing seventh on the grid.

And Stapleford maintained his speed in Saturday’s 12-lap sprint race, snatching the lead from pole-sitter Rhys Irwin at the first corner and going on to claim a commanding victory by 0.838s.

Wadsworth, meanwhile, fought hard in a tight midfield battle with TT legend Dean Harrison, eventually finishing eighth, his best result of the season at that stage.

The main event came on Monday with the 16-lap feature race and Stapleford once again blasted into the lead from second on the grid, with Wadsworth making another strong start to hold position.

The race was red-flagged after the opening lap, leading to a 12-lap restart but when racing resumed, both Macadam Triumph machines were immediately in the thick of the action once again.

Stapleford once more surged into the lead before a rare mistake on lap four dropped him back to tenth, just behind his teammate. Wadsworth, riding with confidence, was running strongly in sixth and showing his best pace of the year.

In the closing stages Stapleford recovered to eighth while Wadsworth held his ground superbly to take sixth and register his best-ever result in the championship, just 1.475 seconds adrift of race-winner Joe Talbot.

The team now heads to Donington Park on September 6 and 7. Stapleford sits fourth in the championship standings, just four points behind third-placed Jack Kennedy, while Wadsworth will be aiming to build on his career-best result.