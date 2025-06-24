Macadam team claim magnificent one-two at Snetterton

Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing team delivered a weekend to remember in the third round of the British Supersport Championship, combining resilience, raw speed, and tactical brilliance to claim a stunning one-two finish at the historic Snetterton circuit.

The team fielded two standout riders; former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford and Australian World Supersport contender Oli Bayliss, who stepped in for Halifax racer Max Wadsworth. Wadsworth was sidelined due to recent arm surgery but is expected to return for the next round in Knockhill on July 4 and 5.

In free practice one, Stapleford immediately showed his class, posting the second-fastest time with a 1:51.771 over just nine laps. Meanwhile, Bayliss was finding his feet at the Norfolk track, putting in 14 laps and steadily improving to clock a 1:52.791 on his final lap.

Temperatures soared for the second free practice session but so did Macadam Triumph Racing's pace. Stapleford dominated the session, setting the fastest time of the day with a blistering 1:50.656. Bayliss also impressed, shaving down his lap times with each circuit and finishing the day seventh fastest on a 1:51.881.

Luke Stapleford, right, and Oli Bayliss, left, were in top form at Snetterton. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Saturday’s qualifying brought high drama under clear skies, with the 15-minute session interrupted multiple times. Despite the chaos, Stapleford and Bayliss worked strategically to maximize track time.

Bayliss stunned the paddock by qualifying fourth, just 0.332 seconds off pole, while Stapleford secured fifth on the grid.

In Saturday’s 10-lap sprint race, both riders launched off the line with determination.

Bayliss surged into third by the end of the first lap, while Stapleford began carving through the field. By race’s end, Stapleford claimed third, with Bayliss just behind in fourth, an impressive debut showing in a fiercely competitive class. The pair finished within three seconds of race winner Jack Kennedy.

Luke Stapleford. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Sunday’s feature race delivered the weekend’s highlight and with track temperatures soaring and fans lining the circuit, Macadam Triumph Racing rose to the occasion.

Stapleford took control early, grabbing the lead by lap two and never looking back, eventually crossing the line to claim victory and extend his championship lead.

Behind him, Bayliss showed remarkable growth and racecraft, battling British contender Rhys Irwin in a thrilling fight for second place.

With just four laps to go, Bayliss made a decisive move, securing his first British Supersport podium and helping the team lock out the top two positions in a landmark result.

The victory marks Macadam Triumph Racing’s first-ever Supersport one-two, and a defining moment in their 2025 campaign.