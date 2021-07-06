Milestone for Halifax Vandals as they complete repayments on clubhouse

Halifax Vandals in action

The clubhouse, that is now wholly owned by the Vandals, was officially opened by then RFU President Malcolm Philips, on Sunday 19th September 2004.

The £500,000 building project was financed entirely by the club’s own resources, apart from the RFF loan and a Local Authority grant of £2,440, and managed by three club stalwarts to whom we are all greatly indebted: Barry George, Bob Ingham and the late Trevor Whitworth.

Club chairman Neil Crossley, who took over the role in May 2005, commented: “I’m really delighted for us all, this is a huge milestone for the club and is the result of everyone who has helped in any way to keep costs low and fundraising high! That’s a habit we need to stick to, especially given the challenges of the last 18 months and the fact that the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t burning bright just yet.”

Reflecting on the minutes of his first committee meeting as chairman, Crossley outlined the debt the club has to repay and how it is more appropriate for it to be run more like a business. He stressed that whatever activities and roles everyone plays within the club, the main purpose is for leisure and fun.

“There’s been some tough times but on the whole I’d say we’ve done that, in spades, which is testament to the character and camaraderie that exists at Vandals,” he said. “Onwards and upwards to our Centenary in 2023!”