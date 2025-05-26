Misfortune hinders Wadsworth’s charge at Donington Park

Halifax-based motorcycle racer Max Wadsworth showed grit, determination and flashes of real pace in round two of the British Supersport Championship at Donington Park.

Racing for the Macadam Racing team, Wadsworth took a measured approach during the opening 25-minute free practice session, logging 14 solid laps and clocking a best time of 1:32.744.

By the afternoon session, with track temperatures rising, he found a bit more speed, shaving off nearly half a second to post a 1:32.311 over 16 laps; good enough to place him 20th overall.

In Saturday’s qualifying, Wadsworth found his rhythm early in the first 15-minute session, improving consistently across seven flying laps to record a time of 1:31.724.

That earned him a spot in the more competitive second qualifying session where he went even quicker. With a time of 1:31.557, Wadsworth secured 17th on the grid for the weekend’s races.

Saturday afternoon’s 12-lap sprint race took place in sweltering heat. Wadsworth made a clean getaway, holding position through the first lap but by lap three, he’d slipped to 18th, and unfortunately, by lap four, a technical issue forced him to retire early and head back to the pits.

More high temperatures greeted the riders and crowd for Sunday's longer feature race and Wadsworth once again made a strong start, holding position through the early corners.

However, chaos unfolded towards the end of the first lap when several riders made mistakes going into the tricky Esses section and, forced to take evasive action, Wadsworth dropped back to 29th as the field crossed the line for the first time.

Undeterred, he dug deep and began to carve his way back through the field. By the halfway mark, Wadsworth had fought his way up to 21st and was lapping consistently faster than the riders in front, showing real composure and speed under pressure.

Unfortunately, with just four laps remaining, his charge was cut short as he was forced to retire again due to a technical issue, marking a frustrating end to what could have been a strong recovery ride.

Despite the setbacks, Wadsworth showed clear signs of progress, with improved pace, race craft, and resilience on display.

Snetterton will host round three on June 20 and 21, when Wadsworth will be looking to turn that potential into points.