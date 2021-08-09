Mixed performance from Old Rishworthians’ training match against Littleborough

Rugby Union - Old Rishworthians v Littleborough. Luke Sutcliffe touches down for Rishworthians.

In four 20-minute spells the home side was able to give at least 30 players chance to shine against a much smaller but stronger visitors’ squad.

New head coach Richard Brown felt it was a mixed performance.

“We’ve got a new young squad and it was good to knock the edges off after such a long time without rugby,” he said.

There were a number of anticipated first team regulars missing, but centre Ben Sutcliffe on his return to the club and young fullback Finn Sutcliffe caught the eye.

Established players Anthony Shoesmith and Luke Sutcliffe were at the heart of many of Rishworthians best moves and fly half Josh Kelly gave his usual solid performance with the boot.

It was a break from Shoesmith which brought an opening try for Luke Sutcliffe. The visitors then took charge and a break in the centre brought a converted try.

Until the end of the second quarter the home side were under pressure and a quickly taken tap penalty caught them napping for a second try.

A break in the centre brought another converted try to leave the half-time score at 5–19.

The last two quarters were very even and Luke Sutcliffe got Rishworthians back in it with a quickly taken penalty to score a try, converted by Kelly.