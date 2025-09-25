New challenge awaits Cockroft as World Championships gets under way

Hannah Cockroft insists she is relishing the prospect of throwing herself into the New Delhi deep end ahead of a ‘chaotic’ and ‘unpredictable’ World Championships both on and off the track.

The Halifax Hurricane, 33, is bidding to further bolster her remarkable haul of 16 global golds and nine Paralympic titles in the Indian capital this week.

Cockroft grabbed both T34 100m and 800m gold in Paris last year before her wedding with fellow wheelchair racer Nathan Maguire, 28, and subsequent honeymoon capped a summer to savour.

This will be the first time Cockroft has competed in India, with the likely attendance at the 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium remaining unknown and the sweltering sub-continental temperatures making for punishing conditions.

Hannah Cockroft won T34 100m and 800m gold medals in Paris. Pic: Franco Arland/Getty Images for IPC

Throw into the mix the unpredictable nature of Cockroft’s opponents across her 100m, 400m and 800m events given the inexorable growth of the classification, and this represents a significant step into the unknown.

But the Yorkshire athlete is embracing the challenge as she flies into the country from the British training camp in Dubai this week.

“It took a long time for me to come down from Paris, I got married and had a honeymoon,” she said.

“Last year was manic and I never had a chance to come down from that chaos.

“The season hasn’t been everything I wanted it to be and I haven’t been pushing personal bests but I put so much pressure on Paris and trying to enjoy being back in front of a crowd and really soak that up.

“I really built that up myself 100 per-cent, so coming here to Delhi, it’s a completely different ball game.

“I’m not sure what we’re walking into and it looks like chaos, but I’m ready to throw myself in there and see what happens!

“I think the hunger is definitely there. I want to get out there and show the absolute best of myself.

“I’m really intrigued as to who is going to line up on the start line; my class is getting stronger all the time.

“There were so many new girls on the start line in Paris, so I’m excited to see how they’ve progressed and if there are any new people. I just have no idea who’s actually coming!

“But that’s brilliant and exactly what I want. It’s amazing to see the growth of the classification.

“It’s great that girls are watching and being inspired, the more people we can inspire the better.”

Cockroft and Maguire are two of over 30 British athletes descending on New Delhi this month, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

Maguire, who races in the T54 category, bagged bronze at the World Championships in Kobe last year and is bidding to climb even higher up the podium in his 400m, 800m and 1500m distances.

The duo train and live together back in Cheshire, with Maguire flying the British flag at the Rio, Tokyo and Paris Paralympics but still chasing a medal on that stage.

Cockroft insists he has ramped up his training over the last 12 months and says having him around keeps her motivated for more medals herself.

“It’s great and so nice to travel everywhere with Nathan and get that extra level of support,” she added.

“I get more nervous for his races that I do for mine, and I think he feels the same.

“He’s really changed his game this year, he’s training harder and is really maturing as an athlete.

“I’m really excited to see what he can do out here. It’s amazing to have him on my side.

“When I feel like I’m losing that little bit of something, he helps spur me on.

“I really think he can medal out here. He helps remind me of how important a gold medal is.”

