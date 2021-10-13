Old Brods Ladies get off to a flying start with big win in first match

Elena Bunbury. Photo: Lynda Ann Mynott

Within five minutes of the game beginning an early try was scored by a blast down the wing by Clara Owen, leading to a difficult wide conversion from Charlotte Kay which wasn’t able to find the sticks. Conversion support was given by coach Frances Dowson.

Huddersfield YM had a chance to make some progress as the ball popped out of the scrum and was collected by Elena Bunbury. However, following a controversial decision, this saw a penalty go to Hudderfield YM. The advantage didn’t last long as number 10 Erin Donald was able to charge down her opposite number, forcing a turnover before they were able to get the ball out.

The next try was by Megan Canavan bringing the score to 10-0.

Photo: Stephen Barnes

YM Ladies managed to regain position after a loose collection from their kick off, they returned the kick which was collected by Jai Gomersall at fullback. Stepping five of their players she darted her way through to score the third try of the game. This was then converted by scrumhalf Elena Bunbury.

25 minutes in and the score was 17-0, but not for long, as a smart move from the backs saw number 13 Charlotte Todd score and bring the score to 22-0 with another missed conversion.

The next try came from winger Cat Horner bringing the score to 27-0.

Finally, to see the side into halftime, flanker Tayler Porter scooped up the ball and fended off what seemed like the entire opposition tight five to score another try for Brods Ladies. This was then converted by Elena Bunbury.

Emily Sheridan. Photo: Stephen Barnes

Following some tough tackles, Huddersfield YM dropped down to 14 players going into the second half, an opportunity that Old Brods immediately capitalised on.

The next two tries came from Charlotte Todd and Clara Owen, both claiming their second tries of the day, bringing the score to 44-0.

A knock on from Huddersfield YM saw a scrum awarded to Brods. At this point, the scrums were uncontested due to the amount of injuries the opposition had gained.

Emily Akerman capitalized on this with a pick and go from number 8, running half of the pitch to score. Centre Charlotte Kay’s very impressive first and only successful conversion of the day then arrived, from a difficult position with temperamental weather, bringing the score to 51-0.

Following some fancy moves from the back, the ball ended up in the hands of captain Erin Donald who ran a loop line to put herself in for the next try bringing the score to 56-0.

The next tries were scored by prop Ffion Jowett taking the score to 61-0 and centre Imogen Travers taking it to 66-0.

The penultimate try came from Brods legend Caitlin Mitchell, who was responsible for a lot of assists on the day, who finally got her glory with a dash for the line.

To finish off the game, Charlotte Todd crashed through an exhausted opposition to score her third try of the game, bringing the final score to an impressive 76-0.

Brodleians’ player of the match was prop Ffion Jowett, and the player of the match chosen by Hudderfield YM was scrumhalf Elena Bunbury.

Club President Richard (Brucey) Turner said: “It was with great pride that I watched the ladies’ team in their first league fixture on Sunday afternoon.

“My pride came not only from a rugby point of view with how hard the players have worked to play to such a high standard, but also from the way the club members turned out to support them.

“The team comprised of players who were very new to the game, combined with many who have worked their way up through the junior section, to provide an all-round performance that impressed the large crowd of supporters.

“If the ladies team continue to develop under the coaching of Nick Akerman and the ever supportive Bob Dare they will no doubt progress further and may well target promotion to a higher league sooner rather than later!”

Captain Erin Donald commented: “It was amazing to see all of our hard work pay off. With the nerves we felt before playing, the success felt even better when I got to see the girls believe in themselves and take pride in their ability.

“Huddersfield YM were a great side and got very close many times, keeping us on our toes and were a lovely side to play against. Now back to practice to prepare for our next fixture.”

Head Coach Nick Akerman stated: “I am so immensely proud of all of the girls. Regardless of the huge win, every single player left the pitch with a smile on their face and that is my ultimate motivation. We have gone from a group of talented individuals, to a ruthlessly good squad.

“We now can’t allow this win to let us get complacent, we have a lot to learn from in time for our next match where I have no doubt, if we play as well as we did, we will bring home another win.”