Old Brods Ladies ready for big kick-off

The team has been entered into the Womens National Challenge 3 League for the north, which will see them take on well established teams such as Skipton, Huddersfield YMCA and Yarnbury amongst others.

They have already dominated their pre-season matches, winning all of them so far by a good margin.

Under coach of Nick Akerman, the team has built a strong squad which has seen the ladies go from scraping numbers together to fighting for starting selection.

He said: “They’re a great group of girls and the amount of heart they demonstrate on the pitch is incredible.

“I love watching their confidence grow and seeing them come together to play some high-quality rugby. Here’s hoping for a winning season.”

Captain Erin Donald said: “The team has come on a massive way. From playing in youth, to open age now, it truly feels like a squad.

“It’s been a joy to captain them in the friendlies we’ve already played, now I can’t wait to get stuck into the league and bring back a win.”

The team have their first fixture on October 10 at home against Hudderfield YMCA (2pm kick off).