Old Crossleyans record sixth consecutive league win with victory at Leodiensians

Leodiensian RUFC 13 – 34 Old Crossleyans RUFC

The game started with the usual crocs intensity, with the crocs crafting several phases following an early Harry Drennan turnover, the space then opened up for the powerful running Bill Hammond to drive over for the first score.

The extras were added by Joe Gallagher taking the early lead to 0-7.

The momentum quickly shifted though with Leo’s showing good intent with ball in hand and following a flowing move involving several backs the Leos found space for their winger Ashley Britton to score, making the scores even.

The Crocs continued to look threatening with ball in hand, following strong runs from Nick Faulkner and Sam Ives.

This momentum gave the crocs good field position to launch a scrum set piece attack, which saw the back line linking well to release debutant pace man James Johnson to score a well taken try after out pacing several cover defenders.

A successful touchline conversion from Joe Gallagher made the score 7-14.

Leos then had their best spell, following good scrummage possession which pinned the Crocs back and tested their defence.

The Leos seized on crocs indiscipline at the break down and converted 2 successive penalties taking the score to 13-14.

The Crocs did well to defend their line following heroic tacking by George Hammond and Rob Oliver.

Harry Drennan managed another well timed jakal turnover which diffused the Leos attack and quickly led to the crocs having ascendancy with possession deep in the Leos half.

Eventual Leos indiscipline led to a penalty opportunity which Joe Gallagher converted taking the score to 13-17 at half time.

The second half started with Crocs gaining good territory and again earned a kickable penalty which Joe Gallagher converted, stretching the lead to 13-20.

The Crocs maintained this momentum following the introduction of Cameron Brannan and Boj Sembi.

Scoring opportunities became more frequent with strong forward drives punching holes into the Leos defence gifting good quick ruck ball.

Jack Hammond came close after hitting a good line off Joe Gallagher only to be stopped short of the try line.

Matty Beswick then popped up in space but again was scuppered when the ball was stolen from his possession by the Leos defence.

The Crocs soon found the try line, this time following a strong run from Jack Hammond who offloaded to the supporting Harry Drennan who then cleverly linked up with Crocs danger man Billy Hammond, he then raced to the try line from 30 metres leaving a trail of defenders in his wake.

This try stretched the lead to 13-27 with the Crocs now on the hunt for the try bonus point.

Matty Beswick again found space to race 30 metres before calmly releasing his wing man, Jame Johnson, to finish his 2 nd try and earning the all-important try bonus point.