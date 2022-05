A flyer for the event

Cultiv8 Tennis have recently taken over the tennis coaching programme at Queens and this is an opportunity for the local community to see what the club has to offer.

The event will run from 1pm to 4pm and is open to total beginners as well more experienced players.

Children and adult sessions will run at the same time throughout the afternoon.

The event will include free coaching and refreshments, and is open to new and existing members.