Outlane Cricket Club to hold open night for growing number of junior players

Junior players at Outlane CC

Outlane Cricket Club will hold an open night on Saturday to welcome their growing number of junior players to the fold.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has grown its junior section to more than 100 kids and a girls team, with officials describing 2025 as the rebirth of the club.

The open night will welcome juniors for the first outdoor session of the season and will feature a training session, with more than 80 children expected to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We restarted our junior section seven years ago from losing a lot of junior players,” said club treasurer Neil Waddington.

"Starting with just eight, it’s grown year on year. The junior section of any cricket club is pivotal to the future success of the club as those juniors will hopefully go on to play senior cricket keeping the club alive.

"Once you have a large junior section the pathway into senior cricket is taken very seriously to help the juniors adapt to senior cricket.

"It brings parents up to the club to support and all income generated goes back in to improving the club to make it community space for members to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlane currently run the ECB All Stars Programme, which is a pathway and introduction into cricket for 5-8 year olds.

They have two under 9s teams, three under 11s teams, two under 13s teams, one under 13 girls team and one under 15s team. Four or five of their under 15s will play senior cricket this season, too.

"We hope to grow the section right up to under 18s and as we go through the years, this is due to happen in three years’ time, meaning we will have one of the largest junior sections in the league,” Neil added.