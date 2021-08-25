Over 40s tennis finals held at Queens Sports Club

Over 40's tournament finals at Queens Sports Club in Halifax

Metcalfe, from Todmorden, beat Park’s Andrew Rathmell 6-0, 6-1 in the men’s singles and then combined with fellow Todmorden coach Alan Cutts to take the men’s doubles 6-4, 6-1 against the Queens/Park pairing of Jimmy Sutcliffe and Chris Williams.

Wellholme’s Janet West took the ladies’ singles final against Cragg Vale’s Rebecca Devereux 6-1, 6-2 and then teamed up with Williams to win the Mixed doubles in a close contest with Todmorden’s John Langton and Suzanne Oulton 6-4, 6-4.

Oulton and her clubmate Angela Rezki were awarded the Ladies’ doubles title after Wellholme’s Ann Rushworth and Linda Kenworthy had to pull out due to an injury to Rushworth.

After a blank year in 2020 due to Covid, the tennis leagues in Calderdale resumed with a full quota of matches, unlike the Huddersfield and Bradford versions, which held only friendly matches in the second half of the season.

Division One of the Men’s Doubles was won by Elland A, who gained their first win at the top level since 2002 as they finished 1.5 points ahead of the 2019 champions Oakfield A.

The mainstay of the Elland team were Darryl Rathmell, Richard Thorp, Jacek Dabrowski, Luke Gray and Paul Hagreen.

Division One of the Ladies league was won by Wellholme A (led by Ann Rushworth and Linda Kenworthy, as well as Helen Brown, Lindsay Merrifield, Rebecca Fletcher and Janet West), while Todmorden A won their first Division One title in the Mixed league since 1970.

Those who played more than three times for Todmorden were Suzanne Oulton, Andrew Mitchell, Peter Metcalfe, Julie Hughes, Eve Marshall and Alan Cutts.

The Coyles Cup is a handicap mixed doubles team competition, with a history going back to 1933, and was won by Park for the first time in 10 years as they beat Elland 58-39.