Peterlee and Horden Valkyrie’s 5 v Halifax Ladies 14

Hordon welcomed Halifax to their ground for the return fixture in NC1, determined to stop the pursuit of promotion and erase the memory of defeat at Halifax.

The early warning signs for Halifax of trying to stop stronger runners high enabled Hordon to sprint clear down the outside only to be caught be a try saving tackle by Emma Davey.

The resulting pick up and drives by the Hordon pack being repulsed, until clever defence enabled the ball carrier to be held up over the line.

The drop out and chase enabled Halifax to force a dropped ball, regain possession and kick into the Hordon half.

Halifax’s open running style causing problems for Hordens defence, saw Lizzie Swales tackled a yard out.

A loose carry saw Hordon recover, but lose the ball themselves in contact.

Halifax continued to attack, running Hordon around the pitch, before an attack on the right saw Emily Schofield held up in a maul, somehow

Emma Davey appeared from the back with the ball to set Tami Kia on the charge, quick ball at the ruck saw Abigail Sharpe driven over the line by Martha-Ann Garnett to open the scoring.

Lucy Cochrane converting.

Halifax failing to clear the ball from the kick off, resulted in a prolonged period of pressure.

Again they were held up over the line.Another promising attack for Hordon was stopped in its tracks by Ella Powell, and Tegan Wollaston who was quickly on the ball to earn the penalty.

The penalty didn’t reach touch and from the attack Hordon gained another penalty to attack.

Big runners kept coming to be held by the Halifax defence, until a missed tackle saw Ella Powell again stop the attacking forward in her tracks. Intelligent kicking by Lucy Cochrane saw the Hordon full back under pressure and tackled by Ella Powell.

Further Halifax attacks saw Sarah Crickmay shimmer through the defence to be brought down illegally and then subject of illegal play.

Unfortunately the referee took Halifax’s displeasure as retaliation and added a further 10 meters to the penalty for dissent.

Hordes still persisted with one up runners attempting to smash the Halifax’s defence from the field, but they refused to be intimidated and stood firm.

The 2nd half remained a close fought game, Halifax attempting to go wide, Hordon attacking down the middle.

Poor handling and loose carries letting both sides down.

Centres Rachel Colmyn-Doyle and Leah Mae Beckett stepping up the defensive effort, saw Hordon struggling for ideas.

A break from Lucy Cochrane saw Halifax in Hordons 22 only to lose the ball with a penalty for holding on.

The next two phases suffering the same result!

Despite Hordon ebing reduced to 14, due to a kick whilst Halifax on the floor.

Halifax were unable to make the difference in numbers count, a further penalty for holding on, followed by obstruction at a failed kick to touch, saw Hordon with field position.

Another penalty 10 meters out was Halifax’s undoing, and Hordon’s left winger stepped back inside to score.

7-5 to Halifax saw an even contest, with questions been asked of who had the emotional resilience to take this game.Halifax attacked again, Izzy Arthur’s loping stride, making yards on every carry. Courtney Moss’s return from injury saw a strong run brought to a halt for a leading elbow, whilst protecting her head from the tackler.

The game continued with neither side able to make any advantage tell.

Hordons best chance, knocked on in the 22.

Halifax escaping by intelligent kicking and strong carries through phased play.

Emily Schofield attack with a quick snipe at the ruck, an offload to Amy Jones, recycled ball and Amber Marsden glided through the defence, an offload saw Rachel Colman-Doyle held up over the line.

Back to the penalty. Strong carries from backs and forwards alike saw Hordon stretched, before the ball came back left, a quick break down saw Lucy Cochrane step back against the chasing defence to dive over, then convert her try!

14-5 to Halifax!Hordon tried again, but battling Halifax refused to lie down, reduced to 14, when Ella Powell was adjudged to have made a high tackle whilst on her knees.

Hordon thought they’d scored only to be brought back for an earlier penalty, for which the Halifax pack had stopped!

Another hard fought win for Halifax who stuck to their task, the defence of all was outstanding and every player in the squad deserves credit!