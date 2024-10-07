Pickleball in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the UK. It is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton and is played on a badminton sized court.The appeal is low skill,low impact and low cost

Queens sports and fitness club set up Pickleball in March 2024 and have over 60 playing members. It is played three times per week and is very popular as it it very accessible.It requires low skill and it is low impact so much easier to learn than other racket sports but gives a good aerobic workout.The club has members from 11 to 85 playing

It is national pickleball day on Thursday October 11th and the club is running a taster from 11.30 to 12.30 if anyone is interested please contact Janette Thripland on [email protected] or ring the club on 01422 360487 for further details

Queens is the only club running Pickleball in Calderdale