Pickleball in Halifax
Queens sports and fitness club set up Pickleball in March 2024 and have over 60 playing members. It is played three times per week and is very popular as it it very accessible.It requires low skill and it is low impact so much easier to learn than other racket sports but gives a good aerobic workout.The club has members from 11 to 85 playing
It is national pickleball day on Thursday October 11th and the club is running a taster from 11.30 to 12.30 if anyone is interested please contact Janette Thripland on [email protected] or ring the club on 01422 360487 for further details
Queens is the only club running Pickleball in Calderdale
