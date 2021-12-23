Queens Sports Club's Campion wins women's over 35 title at England Squash Masters

Sarah receiving her trophy

It is the second masters competition she has played and won, with Campion winning all her games 3-0 at the event at Thames Ditton in London earlier this month.

Campion won 10 titles and reached number 15 in the world as a professional, and was based at Queens for more than 10 years when she played pro.

She has been head coach at Queens for more than four years and has competed on and off in recent years.

"I still love playing but don't get as much chance to do it," said Campion, who was reigning over 35 national champion before the Covid pandemic.

"I was seeded number one but it's an unknown quantity after Covid because you don't really know where people are at and how much they've been doing.

"It was pretty convincing in the end.

"I got a bye in the first round and then I had three matches I won.

"It was great, it just felt great to compete again and get that fire burning in your belly again.

"It was nice to get in that competitive head space. It was almost like I'd forgotten a bit what it was like to compete but it soon came back."

Campion also plays for Queens in their Yorkshire Premier Squash League team, who are enjoying a superb season so far.

"We've got 11 teams who play squash and racket ball out of Queens," Campion said.

"There's a local league and also a Yorkshire league, which we have two teams in.

"One is in the Premier League and at the moment we're leading at the halfway point by a decent margin.

"I think we've got a really good chance of winning it, we've got a great team, they're really committed, got a really good team spirit.

"As long as we can keep our consistency and we have strength-in-depth, we'll hopefully manage to bring it home, which would be great for the club.