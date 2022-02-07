Rugby round-up: Rishies show little spark in in defeat at Roundhegians

Josh Kelly

It was two tries early in the second half after centre Doug Heseltine had been yellow carded for killing the ball that sealed the victory for the home side.

While Rishworthians came back strongly in the last 15 minutes, it was too little too late.

The game was one postponed from November because of a waterlogged pitch.

The visitors started in fine style with the outstanding Ethan Pollard winning the ball straight from the kick-off, leading to all-out Rishworthian pressure, but they could only come away with a Josh Kelly penalty.

Roundhegians fought back and in the wet conditions both sides were knocking the ball on. Eventually the scores were levelled with a penalty.

A long-range Kelly penalty regained Rishworthians’ lead, but then they were driven back to their own line by a penalty and from the ensuing lineout the home side put them under pressure.

Eventually the ball went out wide with the backs finding acres of space for a textbook try in the corner followed by the first of some excellent conversions from

Roundhegians captain Alex Jones.

Rishworthians, though somewhat depleted with up to 10 absentees through injury and unavailability, seemed stronger in the forwards, but could not make headway in the backs, and their kicking game was just not enough.

Just before half-time the home side increased their lead, once again sending the ball wide for another converted try in the corner to make it 17 – 6 at the break.

Early in the second half they took complete charge, taking advantage of the extra space accorded from the yellow card to run in two more converted tries.

Once restored to full complement Rishworthians started to produce their best rugby, inspired by some good work from the forwards, with strong runs from Pollard and locks Callum Heseltine and Will Clay.

They camped on the home line and, after several attempts to get over, sent the ball out and centre Andrew Esmond burst through to touch down. Kelly converted.

Suddenly Rishworthians were in complete control. Twice they almost got over in a race to touch down kicks.

They started to keep things tight again, sucking in defenders, before sending the ball out for Doug Heseltine to cruise over. Kelly’s conversion attempt bounced out off the crossbar, but there was little time for Rishworthians to add any more points.

Heath Seconds produced a brilliant performance in their 34-17 win at Selby.

On a blustery but dry day, Heath arrived in Selby confident of building on their recent upturn in form.

The pack was bolstered by the return of George Heron, Martyn Barnes, Joe Shipman, Carter Haigh and Jack Raby, with Matt Beasty getting valuable game time after suspension. Ian Downsborough pulled out in the warm up due to injury and Harry Woollard started in the centre as he continues his rugby union experience.

Both teams started at a frantic pace and it became apparent that the strong wind facing Heath would play a major role in the game.

Against the run of play, Selby’s big centre collected a loose ball on the half way and swatted off a couple of defenders before scoring a converted try. The visitors hit back, keeping ball in hand and recycling well, Heath started to create chances.

Woollard made a break only to see the final ball hit the deck.

Heath finally opened their account from a catch and drive from twenty metres out, Mark Puttick controlled well at the back before man of the match Brook Ward emerged with the ball, Ben Gianotti converted. Barnes and Raby were causing havoc in attack and defence, with James Whitworth and Heron carrying well. After another forward drive to the line Ward scored his second to take the lead.

Olly Scrimshaw and Si Brown organised well in midfield and the backs started to find gaps out wide, wingers Sam Sharp and Tobias Hinchliffe put clear by great handling. Hinchliffe received a well timed pass from Gianotti forty metres out, before setting off on a weaving run for a brilliant converted try. As time ticked down Heath launched a similar attack and were unlucky not to score as the referee overruled the excellent touch judge, deeming Hinchliffe in touch before the scoring pass. Half time 7-19.

Carter Haigh replaced Barnes in the back row. With the strong wind at their backs Heath started brightly, playing in the right areas. Woollard scored next, crashing through defenders to score under the posts. As Selby tried to repel the forward onslaught, Heath had to change tactic as the home side didn’t engage at the line outs.

Max Rowntree sniped a couple of times as defenders shot through trying to cut off his link. Shipman and Beasty organised well with Ward completing a well deserved hat-trick, catching cleanly before being brought down, turning and storming over.

Selby hit back with a well taken try, Barnes returned to the field for Whitworth.