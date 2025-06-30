Runners celebrate completing Harriers’ Couch to 5k
The Couch to 5k programme is an NHS devised course for anyone looking to start running. Those taking part in the programme with the Harriers have been running twice weekly with the club over the past ten weeks, with many also doing an additional ‘homework’ run every weekend.
Their hard work and dedication was celebrated at the weekend with participants completing the parkrun and receiving a certificate.
Course leader Jenny St Romaine said: “We’ve had a hard working group of participants with no experience of running. We have been super-impressed by their determination and commitment.
"They’ve proved they’ve got the determination to be great runners. Halifax Harriers welcomes the group as our newest club members and we look forward to supporting each one of them on their continuing running journey.”