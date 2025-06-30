Runners celebrate completing Harriers’ Couch to 5k

By Mark Berry
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Eighteen new runners celebrated completing the Halifax Harriers’ latest Couch to 5k beginner’s programme by taking part in the Halifax parkrun, at Shroggs Park.

The Couch to 5k programme is an NHS devised course for anyone looking to start running. Those taking part in the programme with the Harriers have been running twice weekly with the club over the past ten weeks, with many also doing an additional ‘homework’ run every weekend.

Their hard work and dedication was celebrated at the weekend with participants completing the parkrun and receiving a certificate.

Course leader Jenny St Romaine said: “We’ve had a hard working group of participants with no experience of running. We have been super-impressed by their determination and commitment.

Runners completed the Halifax Harriers’ Couch to 5k programme at the parkrun, at Shroggs Park.

"They’ve proved they’ve got the determination to be great runners. Halifax Harriers welcomes the group as our newest club members and we look forward to supporting each one of them on their continuing running journey.”

