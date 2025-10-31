Runners hit the heights to claim gold in Trofeo Vanoni

Calder Valley Fell Runners returned home with gold after completing their own ‘Italian Job’ at the Trofeo Vanoni, in Morbagno.

The club took MV40 and MV50 teams to the event, held in the foothills of the Italian Alps, and both had to contend with illnesses in the run up to the event.

However, Valley’s MV40 trio dug deep and claimed age group victory thanks to their time of 1 hour, 47 minutes and 52 seconds. The MV50 team claimed sixth place spot with a time of 2:08:28.

Closer to home, Valley’s Layla Hirst took on the challenge of running up and down Pen-y-ghent as many times as possible in 24 hours in tribute to her late brother, who died of cancer aged 16.

Sophie Cunningham on her way to the FV40 prize at the Race You to the Summit. Pic: Woodentops

In doing so she completed 10 loops of the 694m peak, equating to more than 100k and 5064m in total and raised over £5,000 for the Candlelight Trust, a charity that supports families affected by childhood cancer.

Hirst said: “I had the most incredible 24 hours. I started with Oli and Ambi, who did an amazing 10-hour shift with me. It would have been so tough in the night without them being there.

"Every loop started and finished at an Airbnb, in Horton in Ribblesdale, where my husband would have tea and toast waiting for us, which did make it all that bit harder to get back out into the dark, cold, rainy night.”

It is a significant challenge to embark on an ultra running mission with no checkpoints or fuel stations en-route.

Valley's juniors get into the spirit at the Race You to the Summit fell race. Pic: Paul Haigh

However, Hirst found the resilience to keep going. She explained: “At the points where my body was hurting or I was feeling really tired, my mind just kept telling me that this is a choice.

"I can stop at any point I want to, unlike my brother and the children I’m doing this for. He didn’t get that choice, and the hell they go through doesn’t just stop if they want it to.

"So that definitely kept me going and in the end it was such an amazing day, I’m quite sad it’s all over now. The support was out of this world.”

Senior and junior runners got into the spooky spirit and donned Halloween costumes for the Race You to the Summit fell race.

Etta Devereaux takes on the Race You to the Summit. Pic: Paul Haigh

The Calder Valley juniors produced superb runs to claim excellent results, including first places for Arthur Wilcock, in the boys U9s, and Ella Bradley, in the girls U13s race.

There were second places for Frank Lowe (boys U11s) and Alfie Hobday (boys U13s) and third places for Teddy Haigh (boys U11s) and Elsie Lowe (girls U15s).

In the seniors, Sophie Cunningham celebrated first place in the FV40 ranks with a time of 46:30.

Valley’s senior results: 26 Toby Sydes 41:37, 42 Sophie Cunningham 46:30, 55 Francis Wooff 49:19, 62 Graham Lloyd 50:01, 73 Tarquin Jones 53:03, 76 Emily King 54:18, 86 Gemma Adams 1:00:30.

Layla Hirst lights up the dark on Pen-y-ghent.

Andy Ford led the club’s field at the Bronte Way fell race, an 8.1-mile race with 351m of climb.

Ford finished ninth in 63:27 and was followed by clubmates Catherine Gannon (58th, 82:17), Cam Rushworth (59th, 82:20) and Joe Nerini (75th, 89:16).