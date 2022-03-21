Running: Calderdale clubs out in force at races across the north

Halifax Harriers at Dentdale

This was one of Jim's favourite races and it was easy to see why. The route was on minor roads with beautiful scenery. It was very well organised and friendly with funds going to support the local primary school.

There was a choice of route with ten Harriers opting for the longer 14.2 mile race and eight running the shorter 7.5 mile race.

The two routes were the same for the first seven miles with all 310 entrants setting off together.

Dan Mahoney - Jim's nephew, who was visiting from Chicago - was fittingly the first Harrier home in the long race, finishing in 12th place in 1:37:06. Ryan Barker, who picked up an injury early on, stoically continued and was 40th in 1:52:06. Erika Nightingale was the first of the five women, clocking 1:56:56 in 58th position. Hazel Berrett (1:59:45) was first in her age group (F60).

Other Harriers were; Nigel Jamieson (2:07:01), David Broadley (2:08:11), Andrea Ackroyd (2:10:53), Margaret Deacon (2:12:17), Fiona Murphy (2:18:45) and Martin Ellis (2:24:38).

Harriers had great success in the shorter, but still challenging, race. Rob Hick was 16th overall and first in his age category (M65) in 1:01:33. Mark Crabtree was second in his age group (M60) in 20th position in 1:04:23 followed by Steph Dickinson in 25th, who was also second in her category (F45) in 1:06:08. Keith Midgley (M65) and Sharon Cousen (F50) were both third in their age groups, in 1:13:16 and 1:18:12 respectively. Other Harriers were; Dennis O'Keefe (1:15:08), Michelle Broadley (1:19:18) and Jenny St Romaine (1:19:18).

Will Carver continued his ultra trail running exploits, completing Saturday's Haworth Hobble in 5:46:09, finishing in 70th place. This long-standing and popular 31.7 mile race takes in 4,400' of total ascent over a remote route in wonderful countryside across the moors around Haworth, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge. Elsewhere, John Moore recorded 53:04 in the Tatton 10k in Cheshire.

Tom Hodgson ran a 5K personal best and club record of 14:41 at the Podium Races in Barrowford in Lancashire. Will Smith set a new club record for the M45 category of 15:53. Ben Crowther (16:15) and Harry Johnson (18:09) also ran for the Harriers.

Debbie Kirkbride set a new age group (F60) 20 mile club record at the Trimpell 20 in Morecambe, finishing in 3:27:19. Three other Harriers also ran in this popular race that is typically used by runners preparing for a spring marathon. James O'Rourke was the first Harrier finisher in 2:20:53, Tom Paget was next in 2:22:23 followed by Paul Hopkinson in 2:54:31.

Angela Clarke completed the Spen 20, another traditional marathon warm-up race, in 2:58:28.

Richard and Sue Corney both competed in the Red Hot Toddy 10k in Todmorden. Sue was first in her age category (F65) in 58:58 whilst Richard was second in his category (M55) in 51:16.

Stainland Lions were out in force at the Dentdale Run recently; the race was the third in the Club’s Championship.

Runners chose either the 14.2 mile or 7.9 mile course around the lanes of Dentdale in the Yorkshire Dales. The route is an undulating one, billed as ‘the most scenic race you will do!’.

Fifteen Lions ran the 14.2 mile course; Steve Hallam was first Lion home producing a course PB of 1:52:33 as well as being second in his M60 age category. Helen Armitage was the first Lioness home and came second in her F55 age category. There were also age category places for Aileen Baldwin (1st F70) and Angela Lee (2nd F60).

Paul Armitage was first Lion home on the 7.5 mile route; Lesley Henderson won her F70 age category, and Judith Greenwood came second in her F75 category. 14.2 Mile Results: Steve Hallam 1:52:33 (2nd M60), Helen Armitage 1:58:01 (2nd F55), John Ingles 1:59:59, Martin O’Brien 2:01:47, Angela Lee 2:02:34 (2nd F60), Aileen Baldwin 2:07:03 (1st F70), Sandy Gee 2:16:56, Paula Pickersgill 2:19:05, Tim Walker 2:20:18, Wendy Paulson 2:34:42, Phil Richards 2:38:15, Mel Shaw 2:45:20, Jenny Walker 2:47:54, Richard Lambert 2:47:56, Jackie Barker 2:51:08.

7.5 Mile Results: Paul Armitage 1:19:52, Carol Lord 1:24:05, Lesley Henderson 1:30:44 (1st F70), Judith Greenwood 1:37:13 (2nd F75), Julia Newsome 1:37:36.

Lucy Collins finished first in the mixed pairs along with her teammate Dan Marsden of Calder Valley Fell Runners in the Haworth Hobble.

The gruelling 32 mile route follows gritstone tracks from Haworth main street over the moors to Calderdale, up Stoodley Pike and back to Haworth via Hardcastle Craggs and Crimsworth Dean. The total climb is a mammoth 6,500 feet!

Results: Lucy Collins (Stainland) & Dan Marsden (CVFR) - 5:12:47 (MIX); Mark Pottinger & Graham Anderson - 5:44:38 (MPAIR); James Penson - 6:19:32 (MV40).

Bernadette Rowland became Huddersfield Parkruns first ever VW85-89 age category finisher and set a new Stainland Lions 5k Club Record of 53:14 in the VF85 age category. Bernadette was supported along the way by Club members Abi Howarth, David Rushworth and Anne Cawdron.

There were course PB’s for both Richard Crombie and Rebecca O’Neill at the Thirsk 10 road race; the course is fast and flat and lends itself to a fast finishing time. Richard Crombie knocked 3 mins 10 seconds off his 2020 course time, and Rebecca O’Neill took 4 mins 29 seconds off her 2017 time.

Results: Richard Crombie 1:04:35, Derek Parrington 1:10:45, Suzanne Patterson 1:14:21, Rebecca O’Neill 1:16:28.

Michelle Rogerson came second in her age category at the Red Hot Toddy. Starting at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, the hilly course then climbs to Sourhall before going down Bacup Road then back through Todmorden Town Centre to finish back at the park.

Results: Ben Golding-Smith 50:09, Michelle Rogerson 52:06 (F45), Ian Hoskins 54:06, John Bassinder 57:52.

Three Lions headed to Chester to tackle the city-based 10k - the first event of the Chester Triple Series. The course is a fast one, starting on the road next to Chester Racecourse and heading out of the city along the wide roads.

Results: Abi Howarth 1:02:16, Anna Stones 1:06:34, Karen Appleyard 1:09:20.

In the Firefighters ‘2UP’ Duathlon brothers Will and Cam Rushworth clocked up a total time of 2:23:02 for their four mile trail run, 25 mile bike ride, and second four mile trail run to finish. Results: Will Rushworth & Cam Rushworth - 2:23:02; Steven Crowther & Richard Dunn 2:36:34; John Rushworth & Sally McGregor 3:07:59.

A presentation night was held in Leeds for the 2021-2022 WYWL Series winners. Stainland Lions earned trophies for the follows:

2nd Female - Mags Beever, 1st F35 - Danielle Hirst, 2nd F40 - Stefanie Hopkins, 1st F45 - Maria Harron, 3rd F50 - Lorraine Naylor, 2nd F55 - Helen Armitage, 2nd Male - Gavin Mulholland, 3rd M65 - Dave Hudson.

Queensbury Running Club results: Haworth Hobble 32 mile moorland race with 4500 ft of climbing with 400 runners: Carl Heron 77th in 5hrs 51:13 (MV60 2nd).