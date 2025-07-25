Rushworth’s agony and ecstasy after Yorkshire Three Peaks feat

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Will Rushworth has spoken of his gruelling experience after he became the first ever person to successfully record four continuous loops of the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

He said: “The ‘run’ was difficult after 50 miles when the heat really kicked in, going into freezing shivers was a tell-tale sign of heatstroke. My left, then right foot fell apart within the space of 10 miles which really made the last 30 miles or so doubly difficult.

“However, I was motivated to do this for four charities close to my heart, two lost loved ones, a recovering friend and a local hospice. Without the charities in mind, I guarantee I’d have pulled the plug halfway due to the heat.

"There were some spectacular high points: the sunrise on Pen-y-ghent, the sunset on Ingleborough, friends taking part and supporting and, of course, beer at the finish.

Will Rushworth downs a well deserved beer after his Yorkshire Three Peaks ordeal.

“Also, some equally spectacular low points: being ginger in the heat, not a great combo and inevitably leading to heatstroke by the third time up Pen-y-ghent; double bandaging both feet so running became a fast shuffle then a laboured walk.

“By the end of 96.8 or so miles and 20,944 feet of climbing, I was thanking my God it was all over; thinking the 100 miles can wait, no way rounding up was an option and get me a cold beer and even colder shower.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Mulholland and Karl Gray took the honours at the English Championships medium counter, the Tebay Fell Race.

Mulholland took first in the MV50 category and second MV45 while Gray claimed first MV55 and second MV50. Stephen Morran finished second in the MV70 category.

Alice James in action at Tebay

Calder Valley also celebrated first places in the MV40 and MV50 team events and remain at the top of the table in both.

Valley’s women finished fourth FV40 team on the day and are currently sitting in second in the FV40 championship.

CVFR results - women: 30 Stella Chrisanthou 1:58:13, 37 Alice James 2:01:49, 39 Trish Smith 2:02:07, 40 Charlotte Jackson 2:02:28, 50 Cass Chisholm 2:07:36, 54 Helen Buchan 2:10:49. Men: 17 Gavin Mulholland 1:24:18, 26 Adam Osborne 1:26:08, 28 Karl Gray 1:26:17, 39 Martin Howard 1:28:44, 41 Gavin Roberts 1:29:09, 54 Mark Burton 1:34:43, 84 Virgil Barton 1:43:54, 149 Stephen Morran 2:06:51, 165 Mark Wharton 2:12:00.

There was more success for the club at the Widdop Fell Race, where Alex Whittem secured victory, Adam Breaks clinched the MV40 crown and Jonathan Emberton finished second in the MV60 category.

Jonathon Emberton in action at the Widdop Fell Race.

Fell runners from across the north gathered on the moors above Hebden Bridge for the midweek favourite in the Summer fell running calendar and known for rugged charm, grit stone and boggy sections. Dougie Zinis hosted the great event with eye-watering views across the South Pennines.

The 7.2-mile route begins on stony bridleways before diving into tussocks, moorland and rocky cloughs. Runners face a steep drop into Gorple Clough, followed by a sharp climb up the opposite side all under the watchful eye of the iconic Widdop rocks.