Set-backs for Wadsworth in Supersport Championship opener

Halifax-based motorcycle racer Max Wadsworth began his 2025 British Supersport Championship campaign at Oulton Park and delivered a determined performance, marked by both progress and misfortune.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing for the Macadam Racing team, Wadsworth took to the track under clear, sunny skies for the first of two 25-minute free practice sessions.

The 600cc contender eased into the weekend with a methodical approach, completing seven laps and clocking his best time mid-session, an encouraging 1:38.810.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As temperatures rose for the second practice later in the afternoon, Wadsworth added 15 more laps to his tally, improving slightly with a 1:38.766, showing steady adaptation to both the bike and the challenging 2.69-mile circuit.

Max Wadsworth in action at Oulton Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Sunday’s qualifying sessions began in dry and stable conditions. In the opening 15-minute session, Wadsworth found his rhythm, gradually shaving down his times across six flying laps to post a strong 1:38.419, earning a spot in the more competitive second qualifying session.

Unfortunately, his momentum was halted abruptly in Qualifying Two. On his very first flying lap, Wadsworth crashed at the circuit’s demanding final corner, cutting his session short and relegating him to a 21st-place starting position on the grid for the weekend’s first race.

Despite the setback, Wadsworth regrouped for Sunday’s 12-lap sprint race, which took place under dry, overcast conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a solid start off the line, he dropped one position in the opening lap but began carving his way through the field by lap three, climbing to 20th. However, hopes of a strong finish were dashed on the penultimate lap when an unexpected electrical issue forced him to retire from the race.

Monday’s feature race, scheduled for 16 laps, offered Wadsworth another opportunity to showcase his potential under bright blue skies. Unfortunately, the race was red-flagged immediately due to a first-corner crash, cutting short any chance of redemption for the Halifax rider.

While the weekend at Oulton Park was a mixed bag of performance gains and unfortunate setbacks, Wadsworth remains optimistic. He will look to rebound at round two of the British Supersport Championship at Donington Park, set for this weekend.