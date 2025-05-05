Shackleton has sights set on Slovenian glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Todmorden ace Megan Shackleton will compete in the first Elite tournament under the new ITTF World Para tournament structure taking place in Slovenia next week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Shackleton is in Great Britain’s 14-strong squad that will compete in the tournament, which runs from Monday to Friday, and she is also in action this week, going for glory at the ITTF World Para Challenger Lasko tournament taking place at the same venue in Slovenia.

“The new ITTF competition structure represents a massive change,” said BPTT Performance Director Gorazd Vecko, “and it is taking some time for everyone to understand the new system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest change is that it isn’t important who you beat or who you lose to but how far you progress in a tournament.

Todmorden table tennis ace Megan Shackleton. Pic: Manca Meglic

"The Future tournaments are intended only for young athletes and those who need to be classified but some of the first Future tournaments have included top five players in the world.

“This means they don’t really understand the system because winning a Future tournament as a top athlete doesn’t really achieve anything as they carry the least number of points and only an athlete’s six best tournaments count towards qualification for major championships.”

Vecko added: "With our Performance squad we are looking to get them qualified for the major events and the Elite tournaments are the highest ranked tournaments and carry the most bonus points towards the world rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Challenger tournament in Lasko will be preparation for the best players for the Elite but around 60 per-cent of the best players from other countries are also playing both tournaments so the Challenger will be more like an Elite tournament but is worth only half the number of points.

"It will be good preparation for the doubles to try out new combinations but will also give players a chance to play a singles tournament before the Elite.”

Also in the squad are Paris 2024 medallists Will Bayley and Rob Davies, who return to international competition for the first time since taking Paralympic silver last year in the men’s class 7 and men’s class 1 singles respectively.